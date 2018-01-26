As Twitchy told you earlier, a New York Times report alleges that during her 2008 campaign, Hillary “accusors should be heard and believed” Clinton rejected advice to fire an aide accused of sexual harassment. Instead, according to the report, the accused aide’s pay was docked and the accusor was assigned to a different job. Coincidentally, today is also the anniversary of a notorious moment in American politics:

The moral arc of the universe is long but it bends towards cosmic trolling: Shot:https://t.co/J25A8HQPbG Chaser:https://t.co/tzk8HZeFlx — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) January 26, 2018

“Cosmic trolling” indeed:

Twenty years ago today, President Clinton told the world: “I did not have sexual relations with that woman.” https://t.co/GVoWM6H8PK — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 26, 2018

Awkward!

