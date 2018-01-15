Senator Chuck Schumer recently vouched for the honesty and integrity of his Democrat colleague Dick Durbin, and people are still laughing about that. Today, Durbin addressed President Trump denying accusations of racism by telling the president (and all Republicans) how they can “prove” it:

Asked about Pres. Trump's "I'm not a racist" comment, Sen. Dick Durbin says, "The president and the Republican Party have a chance to prove that now" with DACA compromise. https://t.co/DpR1OSBvKb pic.twitter.com/MQwJToZmQk — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 15, 2018

Is this guy shameless or what? Durbin’s previous attempt to prove Trump’s a racist backfired badly, but that hasn’t stopped him from trying.

Now, anyone who has concerns or opposes DACA is a racist. You gotta hand it to Democrats, they really know how to take an issue they have leverage on and make themselves look utterly absurd. https://t.co/sRlWFiefvQ — Andrea Ruth💞 (@AndreaNRuth) January 15, 2018

They sure do!

"Pass DACA or you're a bunch of racists" You see where they're going with this? The left will never stop using "racism" as a reason to guilt you into accepting their policies and don't count on the current @GOP to take a stand either. — DC Bowl Patrol (@DCBowlPatrol) January 15, 2018

"Amnesty or you're a racist."

Yeah, you can go screw yourself. https://t.co/454Jb8nKYG — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 15, 2018

"Capitulate or youre a racist!!1!" Gee. We didnt see that coming…. https://t.co/29D0ioDkEm — The Agent of Chaos 🚁 (@WootpoolTheMad) January 15, 2018

Not gonna defend Trump here who creates his own racial problems, but the repeated declarations that you prove you're not racist by enacting the liberal policy du jour are also seriously screwing up our ability to have an honest dialogue. https://t.co/Sp7pPmhqqt — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 15, 2018

Maybe Durbin doesn’t have any interest in an honest dialog.

