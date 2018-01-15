One of the primary sources for reports that President Trump called some countries “s**tholes” was Sen. Dick Durbin, who was in an immigration meeting with the president and a few other members of Congress. Other senators, such as Republicans Tom Cotton and David Perdue, have said they don’t recall Trump saying that.

Sen. Chuck Schumer took that as a direct assault on Durbin’s integrity, and came to the defense of his fellow Democrat’s honor:

Suffice to say, not everybody agrees with Schumer’s voucher for Durbin’s integrity and honor.

Fact check: TRUE.

But obviously the year is far from over and Schumer and Durbin probably have a lot more up their sleeves.

