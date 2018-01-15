One of the primary sources for reports that President Trump called some countries “s**tholes” was Sen. Dick Durbin, who was in an immigration meeting with the president and a few other members of Congress. Other senators, such as Republicans Tom Cotton and David Perdue, have said they don’t recall Trump saying that.

Sen. Chuck Schumer took that as a direct assault on Durbin’s integrity, and came to the defense of his fellow Democrat’s honor:

To impugn @SenatorDurbin's integrity is disgraceful. Whether you agree with him on the issues or not, he is one of the most honorable members of the Senate. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 14, 2018

Suffice to say, not everybody agrees with Schumer’s voucher for Durbin’s integrity and honor.

Sen. @DickDurbin called us "Nazis" and "Soviets in their gulags" on #FlagDay 2005 from the US Senate floor, so spare me the garbage about how honorable he is. https://t.co/FvI18OfiC8 — Ruben D. Sanchez Jr (@rdsanchezjr) January 14, 2018

AP 6/21/2005 "Senator @DickDurbin apologized Tuesday for comparing American interrogators at the Guantanamo Bay prison camp to N-zis and other historically infamous figures." https://t.co/lhJWlLtNVG#MostHonorableDemocrat? https://t.co/GmDw58ZCO6 — Tom T. ن‎ ™ (@VRWCTexan) January 14, 2018

Like when he compared the actions of US troops to, "Nazis, Soviets in their gulags,

or some mad regime—Pol Pot"https://t.co/DkWkSX0IFv https://t.co/FYLmLPGYnG — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) January 14, 2018

Fact check: TRUE.

Are we talking about the same Dick Durbin who railed against handwritten amendments to the tax bill after introducing handwritten amendments to Dodd Frank in 2010 and now calls “chain migration” a racist and painful term despite advocating for an end to “chain migration” in 2010? https://t.co/ItrPH8zHXn — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) January 14, 2018

With a history of making up false statements by Republicans with the specific intent of harming bipartisan negotiations. A most honorable man. https://t.co/iAswALpTkt — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) January 14, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: Liar claims other liar is honest. https://t.co/asVuUhbqIT — William Keane (@largebill68) January 15, 2018

Early contender for low bar of the year award. https://t.co/WbmJV6hJGd — 1Nation (@of4NByThePeople) January 15, 2018

But obviously the year is far from over and Schumer and Durbin probably have a lot more up their sleeves.

