Where would we be without crusaders like Dick Durbin to fight the scourge of racism? Why, if he hadn’t told us that “chain migration” is racist, we might never have known!

.@SenatorDurbin: "When it came to the issue of 'chain migration,' I said to @POTUS, 'Do you realize how painful that term is to so many people?'" pic.twitter.com/lDrpWbnoTi — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 12, 2018

Sen. Durbin on "chain migration": "I said to the president, 'Do you realize how painful that term is to so many people? African-Americans believe that they migrated to America in chains. When you speak about [it], it hurts them personally. And he said, 'Oh, that's a good line.'" pic.twitter.com/IO7v2tKYBe — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 12, 2018

The horror.

Wow, I missed that connotation. Repubs are killing Dems on subliminal messaging. We've got to read Lakoff's "Don't Think of an Elephant." — XX RRLL (@xxrrll) January 12, 2018

How could you miss it?! Maybe you missed it because it isn’t racist.

I don't know how much stock to put into that comment, I'm black and neither my friends nor I have ever made that "chain migration" connection to slavery. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Mini (@Minimadden) January 12, 2018

Why would anyone make that connection?

Oh, c'mon; Dick Durbin says the term "chain migration" is racist, because of slavery. pic.twitter.com/QHXvC2K7On — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 12, 2018

.@SenatorDurbin’s comment on chain migration is a stretch, and a very stupid attack. — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 12, 2018

Not to mention insulting.

Area white man (@SenatorDurbin) trying to tell you what offends black ppl so you can think he is a good person and not some insufferable ass pic.twitter.com/HIM0aigS2Y — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) January 12, 2018

Looks to me like Durbin basically said black people aren't capable of realizing that chain migration has nothing to do with slavery. Do dems and their followers not realize how insulting the Ds are? — TalkyBear🐻 (@talkpolitics_d) January 12, 2018

Also, pretty sure “African Americans believe they migrated to America in chains” because slaves were, you know, actually brought here in chains. Durbin is literally incapable of not being an ignorant, tone-deaf bonehead.

Even for Dick Durbin, this is stupid and disingenuous. It's called chain migration because of how legal immigration status is linked through familial ties. https://t.co/zfDX4K3ens — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 12, 2018

Stupid and disingenuous … and intellectually inconsistent. Dick Durbin has hit the trifecta once again!

So "chain migration" is an offensive reference to slavery, and also Joe Biden telling an African-American audience that Romney would "put y'all back in chains" had nothing to do with slavery. Makes sense. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 12, 2018

If "chain migration" is so obviously racist, why did @SenatorDurbin blast out a press release using the precise phrase and bragging about preserving it? https://t.co/JCVRd3hMPz pic.twitter.com/NMWkaLzmVs — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 12, 2018

Why? Because he’s completely full of crap.