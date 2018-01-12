Where would we be without crusaders like Dick Durbin to fight the scourge of racism? Why, if he hadn’t told us that “chain migration” is racist, we might never have known!

The horror.

How could you miss it?! Maybe you missed it because it isn’t racist.

Trending

Why would anyone make that connection?

Not to mention insulting.

Also, pretty sure “African Americans believe they migrated to America in chains” because slaves were, you know, actually brought here in chains. Durbin is literally incapable of not being an ignorant, tone-deaf bonehead.

Stupid and disingenuous … and intellectually inconsistent. Dick Durbin has hit the trifecta once again!

Why? Because he’s completely full of crap.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: chain migrationDick Durbinracistslavery