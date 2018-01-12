Sen. Dickie Durbin is flapping his gums for any and every media outlet that will pay him any attention over Trump’s supposed ‘sh*thole comment.’

Note, writing the word ‘sh*thole’ over and over again is tough and this editor has almost forgotten the ‘*’ a couple of times now. First world problems.

Anyway, check out this thread from T. Becket Adams where he reminds us all of Durbin’s history of making sh*tholes up:

Just a quick reminder: Sen. Durbin has fabricated quotes out of White House meetings before. Maybe take his "shithole" say-so with all the grains of salt. (link: https://t.co/XawMtrU4yZ) pic.twitter.com/RqPov7TtdF — Ruthless T. Firefly (@BecketAdams) January 12, 2018

Oops.

Not interested in defending the president. Just leery of “sources say” stories. How many times did we get burned last year by these reports? Trump threatened to invade Mexico, Scaramucci’s Russia ties, all State admin resigning en masse, etc. — Ruthless T. Firefly (@BecketAdams) January 12, 2018

Seems more people are interested in making themselves look good than they are in being honest with the American people. And you know Durbin couldn’t wait to get out there and cry for the little people from sh*thole countries who Trump so viciously attacked.

*eye roll*

And Sen. Durbin is a known liar, so we have exactly zero reason to believe his version of events. I guess that leaves us with Sen. Flake and Jake Tapper’s follow-up sourcing? What to do, what to do. — Ruthless T. Firefly (@BecketAdams) January 12, 2018

Tapper’s story was pretty damn good.

So good in fact that people were mad at him and insisting he had defended Trump, even though all he really did was report the facts of what likely happened.

Not hung up on whether he said “shithole.” It's the context that matters. He likely said it, but did he also really say immigrants from “shitholes" are worse than immigrants from Norway? I just want the full content and context of what was said. Not an anon recap. — Ruthless T. Firefly (@BecketAdams) January 12, 2018

What, an agenda-serving recap from a Democrat gives you pause?

Crazy talk.

All of this is complicated by the fact that president is a liar, and that he has surrounded himself with other liars . So … lol, maybe two liars cancel out each other. — Ruthless T. Firefly (@BecketAdams) January 12, 2018

Politicians are liars.

Next.

My internal monologue, everyday since Jan. 20, 2017. pic.twitter.com/SzkvRN8BNm — Ruthless T. Firefly (@BecketAdams) January 12, 2018

Join the club.

Heh!

