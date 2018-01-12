Ben Shapiro was on Fox News this morning talking about Trump’s ‘sh*thole’ comments because what else is there to talk about today. Seriously. Trump says something questionable and it’s like the entire country stops and goes into a ridiculous meltdown.

Shapiro tried to put it into perspective:

.@benshapiro: "[@POTUS's] cursing, is it something that we love? No. But he said it behind closed doors, unlike @JoeBiden." pic.twitter.com/8j1FRGipj9 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 12, 2018

Awww yes, that time when Joe Biden was caught on a mic saying that Obamacare was a ‘big f*cking deal.’ Anyone remember the world stopping when he said that? Or when he told black Americans that the GOP would put them all back in chains? Or how about that time he told a man in a wheelchair to stand up?

Sure, what Trump said isn’t great, but let’s not pretend he’s the first elected official to say such things …

And there's Peter proving he didn't actually watch Shapiro's segment.

He’s probably too busy braiding the samples of hair from Hillary in his basement.

Ben responded:

I don't either! Which is why you should watch the whole segment and read the two separate articles I've written on the comments. Jeez. https://t.co/kSQQKEDz6U — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 12, 2018

But it's far easier to bitch and moan about what Ben said and use it to support the silly narrative that doesn't really exist.

Take it up with @FoxNews, Ben. They didn't include the segment or the context. Can you provide links? — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) January 12, 2018

Umm …

Sure! Here are the links:https://t.co/L06WcfcL6Nhttps://t.co/M0JmVeqGHU And here is the full clip (though the headline from The Hill is inaccurate):https://t.co/UginTx6Q2e — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 12, 2018

OK, thanks, I'll check these out. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) January 12, 2018

HA. Right, sure he will.

Don’t you know @peterdaou can only read headlines? — Hater Dave (@BoxingAsylumWhy) January 12, 2018

It’s the Democrat way.

