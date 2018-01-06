Nancy Pelosi warned of “Armageddon” if the GOP tax plan was passed and signed by the president. Well, the GOP tax plan has been passed by Congress and signed by the president, and so far the doom & gloom predictions have been completely debunked:

Democrat narrative hardest hit.

“Economic civil war,” as N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo called it.

Good luck with that!

