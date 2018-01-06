Nancy Pelosi warned of “Armageddon” if the GOP tax plan was passed and signed by the president. Well, the GOP tax plan has been passed by Congress and signed by the president, and so far the doom & gloom predictions have been completely debunked:

Your paycheck may be going up soon because of tax cuts: https://t.co/zUQESAV910 — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) January 6, 2018

Democrat narrative hardest hit.

You forgot the part about how everyone is going to die. https://t.co/WrZVd0Ji4A — Lone Conservative (@LoConservative) January 6, 2018

“Economic civil war,” as N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo called it.

Nope, must be fake news. @mattyglesias is a Twitter Economist and he told me none of these savings would be passed on to workers. https://t.co/l3HQZDIaQb — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) January 6, 2018

The living envy the dead, as millions suffer as a result of #TaxReform. https://t.co/cbsuYL0EVa — I'm With Zer (@imwithzer) January 6, 2018

Will the injustice never end? https://t.co/XxNDaP7lC0 — Nathan Klein (@NathanKleinDC) January 6, 2018

Those who weren't killed off in the Net Neutrality Apocalypse will certainly be finished off by the Pay Raise Genocide. https://t.co/B5Byk6jkfJ — Cruadin (@cruadin) January 6, 2018

'We've got people dying out in the streets' – Democrats 2018 message https://t.co/A98zrWM1ff — mediacritic (@mediacritik) January 6, 2018

Good luck with that!