New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave his State of the State address to a standing ovation Wednesday, and he liked it so much he tweeted an excerpt later that day; apparently, the bit about the GOP tax plan constituting “economic civil war” between red and blue states was a favorite.

The GOP tax plan robs blue states to pay red states. It is crass, it is ugly, it is divisive, it is an economic civil war. We believe it is illegal and we will challenge it in court as unconstitutional. pic.twitter.com/LWTSgIR9jz — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 4, 2018

There are options other than filing suit to block the tax plan from taking effect.

You are funny. Blue states are over taxing.. that is the problem. Good luck with lawsuit. No chance. — James sullivan (@Jamessu21589426) January 4, 2018

You raised your state taxes knowing the rich could deduct that from their federal taxes keeping your riches in your state. You can simply lower your state taxes to offset this. https://t.co/o5hHUloTQ1 — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 4, 2018

Maybe blue states should cut taxes and spending then? Not rocket science. — Jerry Ingraham (@Jerryfingraham) January 4, 2018

Lol! Never occurred to you to cut taxes and unnecessary programs does it? — Ed Hansberry🇺🇸 (@EdHans) January 4, 2018

Just lower your tax rate. ROBBER — Cait Forde (@kathleenirish38) January 4, 2018

Andy Boy… what’s unconstitutional is our ridiculously high State taxes…. stop looking for the Federal government to solve the problems you have imposed on New York!!! — TommyT (@TomT1217) January 4, 2018

Imposing heavy state income taxes on your citizens which are then subsidized by deductions from their federal income taxes is robbing red states to pay blue states. You fucking hypocrite. https://t.co/xLUEDLFAVI — 17thCenturyShytePost (@17cShyteposter) January 4, 2018

If only you could tax hyperbole… https://t.co/FUxD1wDHol — Alex F. Baldwin (@VerumVulnero1) January 4, 2018

I didnt know Cuomo does standup comedy. https://t.co/acShMIlFdw — Paully New Years ⭐ (@Paully_Meatball) January 4, 2018

Alternate: "The tax plan stops forcing red states to sponsor the fiscal irresponsibility of blue states" Also, your understanding of the Constitution seems to be as bad as that of your brother. https://t.co/t3YYXtmWS2 — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) January 4, 2018

Were you born this stupid or is it something you worked at? https://t.co/t1vGLnS42I — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 4, 2018

And I thought Chris was the dumbest Cuomo. https://t.co/KHrFhLO3mb — Drew Birling (@actdrewary) January 4, 2018