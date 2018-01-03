New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave his State of the State address to a standing ovation Wednesday, and he liked it so much he tweeted an excerpt later that day; apparently, the bit about the GOP tax plan constituting “economic civil war” between red and blue states was a favorite.

There are options other than filing suit to block the tax plan from taking effect.

Tags: Andrew Cuomoeconomic civil warGOP Tax BilllawsuitTax Cuts and Jobs Act