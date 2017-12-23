President Trump signing the GOP tax bill into law yesterday came with warnings from Democrats that it would cause everything up to and including “Armageddon.” But of course it won’t be anything like that, not that the Democrats want anybody to know:

Many Dems have been warning that tens of millions of middle class families would see their taxes go up, but CBS This Morning didn’t happen to come across any of them in this segment:

Breaking news: @CBSThisMorning asked three families for their tax returns and found that all three would receive tax cuts next year because of the #TaxCutsAndJobsAct. pic.twitter.com/xnGvTgV3bJ — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) December 22, 2017

Maybe next time, Rep. Pelosi.

@guypbenson you notice how disappointed the reporters face turns when he realizes all 3 families will receive a tax cut? He might have the worst poker face I’ve ever seen! — Mark Starling (@Starling570wwnc) December 23, 2017

This is of course assuming these people aren't part of the millions that will be dead. — Mrc (@Mr_c10233) December 23, 2017

Of course.

