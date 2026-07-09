Former DNC Chief Says Kamala Harris ‘Worked Her Behind Off’ to Secure 2024 Dem Presidential Nomination

Two years ago, President Joe Biden imploded during a nationally televised debate with President Donald Trump. Democrat Party power brokers were mobilized to press Biden to end his reelection bid. There was no primary to determine his replacement, as elite Democrats quickly ushered in Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s 2024 presidential nominee. Former DNC Chief Jamie Harrison says that’s not how it happened at all. He claims Harris busted her butt for the nod and nothing was handed to her.

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Sure, Jamie, that’s what happened. (WATCH)

Fmr DNC Chief Jamie Harrison insists Democrats didn’t hand the 2024 nomination to Kamala:



“Kamala wasn’t handed that...She worked her behind off."



Ok then. pic.twitter.com/rosCpg7HdJ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 8, 2026

It is so funny to see this still being talked about. The Democrats lost because Joe Biden went senile on a debate stage. And all the money in the political world couldn’t make Kamala look coherent. — Tom (@RedRock86325) July 8, 2026

Do they really believe this nonsense themselves, or do they just expect dimwitted people to believe it? — 🇺🇸 ProudlyDeplorable 🇺🇸 (@RobPligrimSr) July 8, 2026

Probably a mixture of both.

Harrison says Harris worked the phones while working her behind off. We can only assume that means many delegates were butt-dialed.

So, she deserved the nomination because she was willing to pick up the phone and beg people for money!? Is that right? No voters will, or policy position? Just be willing to BEG!? Ok. Got it. — Jason Falise (@Wanus74Jason) July 8, 2026

The actual argument here is that she made some phone calls, so that apparently means to Jaime here that she wasn’t handed the nom — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 8, 2026

It was handed to her . Joe dropped out and she became the nominee not running against anyone to be the nominee. It was handed to her. — Sabrina (@SabrinaNC10) July 8, 2026

Kamala made phone calls, so it wasn’t super slimy and totally underhanded and anti democratic. Don’t you agree? 👍 — Reid (@MrDudeReid) July 8, 2026

Who needs a primary when a politician has a cell phone and a Rolodex?

When all was said and done, Harris won the same number of primary votes in 2024 as she did in 2020.

Right. Remember the vigorous DNC debate, and delegates voting in support of her nomination? Me neither. — Papa Jake (@JakePapa72681) July 8, 2026

How many primary votes did she receive???? — mamahorbs (@mamahorbs) July 8, 2026

Yep, matches her number of functioning brain cells.

Posters say ‘worked her behind off’ is an interesting way to describe Harris’s path to securing the 2024 presidential candidacy, given her history.

"Worked her behind off" is a weird way to spell "sat by the pool while the party bosses did the heavy lifting." pic.twitter.com/9zBu3fzAp3 — Real Common Sense (@commonsense144) July 8, 2026

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um, don't think Harrison thought that comment through 'she worked her behind off' 😲 — Karen Bowman (@KBow5) July 8, 2026

Unfortunate choice of words — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 8, 2026

“She worked her behind off” pic.twitter.com/doDXL1d8WJ — Sol Goodman (@claudech0de) July 8, 2026

Willie Brown was the Speaker of the California Assembly when he ‘mentored’ Kamala Harris. He said she had a great head for politics. He never mentioned her phone skills, though.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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