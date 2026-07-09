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Former DNC Chief Says Kamala Harris ‘Worked Her Behind Off’ to Secure 2024 Dem Presidential Nomination

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:46 AM on July 09, 2026
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Two years ago, President Joe Biden imploded during a nationally televised debate with President Donald Trump. Democrat Party power brokers were mobilized to press Biden to end his reelection bid. There was no primary to determine his replacement, as elite Democrats quickly ushered in Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s 2024 presidential nominee. Former DNC Chief Jamie Harrison says that’s not how it happened at all. He claims Harris busted her butt for the nod and nothing was handed to her.

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Sure, Jamie, that’s what happened. (WATCH)

Probably a mixture of both.

Harrison says Harris worked the phones while working her behind off. We can only assume that means many delegates were butt-dialed.

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Who needs a primary when a politician has a cell phone and a Rolodex?

When all was said and done, Harris won the same number of primary votes in 2024 as she did in 2020.

Yep, matches her number of functioning brain cells.

Posters say ‘worked her behind off’ is an interesting way to describe Harris’s path to securing the 2024 presidential candidacy, given her history.

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Willie Brown was the Speaker of the California Assembly when he ‘mentored’ Kamala Harris. He said she had a great head for politics. He never mentioned her phone skills, though.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS

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