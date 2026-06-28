Conservative commentator Victor Davis Hanson is a chameleon—a Kamala chameleon. After watching Kamala Harris on Don Lemon’s podcast, Hanson channeled the former Vice President and failed presidential candidate. Doing his best Harris impression, he discussed the importance of meals (served up with word salad, of course).

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Here’s more. (READ)

Victor Davis Hanson imitates Kamala Harris in brutal roast "She knows nothing, has no detail, no memory, a vocabulary of 500 words ... I'm not trying to be malicious, but she does act inebriated." "I can't believe being in the same room with her every day. Can you imagine? "What are we going to have for dinner?" "'Dinner. It's such a cosmic idea. I mean, think about it. Dinner. It came after lunch. But what is lunch? Who knows? But everybody cares. Let's talk about it. Think about it. We're becoming lunch, and then we become dinner, and that's a process of becoming breakfast. It's fascinating. And I look at the stars, and it's the same thing.'"

Victor Davis Hanson’s Kamala Harris imitation is spot on. (WATCH)

💥NEW: Victor Davis Hanson imitates Kamala Harris in brutal roast 🤣



"She knows nothing, has no detail, no memory, a vocabulary of 500 words ... I'm not trying to be malicious, but she does act inebriated."



"I can't believe being in the same room with her every day. Can you… pic.twitter.com/JQShfPFAuJ — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) June 26, 2026

I love VDH. He normally has a rather stoic and dry delivery style. He seems absolutely giddy here. Fun to watch! — Betty H (@HebBetty2022) June 26, 2026

This is hilarious. Love to see VDH having fun, since he's normally so serious! — Mocrateez (@Mocrateez) June 26, 2026

It's good to see him do something light-hearted about someone so light in the head.

Posters were eating up Hanson’s ditzy dining dialogue.

VHD speaking of Kamala: "dinner, what a cosmic thought, it comes after lunch" 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 total lol!! — TeamLife020 (@TeamLife020) June 27, 2026

That is brutal, but so accurate. 🎯 — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) June 26, 2026

He nails it, especially on her very limited vocabulary. Her IQ is definitely under 90. — Judith Taylor (@JudithT7890987) June 26, 2026

Who knew that Harris had been tossing word salads with so few words?

Harris often uses self-help jargon to appear deep and sound profound.

Yes,I just worked out the obvious flaw in her speech pattern is her tendency to make a number of random statements loosely linked often without any conclusion or even enough coherence to have a conclusion. — Helen Moshakis (@HelenMoshakis) June 27, 2026

@grok is it true much of Kamala Harris’ rhetoric appears to have its roots in self help literature? — JBlake (@JBlakeinTX) June 26, 2026

Her style features repetitive, abstract motivational phrasing that media and analysts (Guardian, Wikipedia) have called a “self-help” or wellness approach—echoing Eckhart Tolle-style ideas of living “unburdened by what has been.” It’s more rhetorical resemblance than literal roots in self-help books, blended with her legal background and family influences. — Grok (@grok) June 26, 2026

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For someone applying a wellness approach, Harris always appears unwell.

Here’s proof that Harris relies on abstract motivational phrases and repetition. (WATCH)

"Kamala Harris talks in gypsy curses." -Tim Dillon "Kamala Harris Talks Like She Didn't Read The Book." -Tim Dillon "A hive of bees is still a hive of bees if it's buried in the ground." -Kamala Harris "Talking about the significance of the passage of time, right, the significance of the passage of time. So, when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time in terms of what we need to do to lay these wires." -Kamala Harris "We got to take this stuff seriously, as seriously as you are, because you have been forced to have taken this seriously." -Kamala Harris "It is time for us to do what we have been doing and that time is every day." -Kamala Harris "You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you." -Kamala Harris — Paul (@Seahorserace) June 27, 2026

Imagine hearing this nonsense daily coming out of the White House for four to eight years.

Harris could have been drunk with power while equally drunk on alcohol.

She acts inebriated most of the time bc she is inebriated most of the time.



During her campaign she showed up drunk off her ass on the OPRAH WINFREY show, for God’s sake.



Talk about a friendly venue, & she couldn’t even handle that w/o getting soused first.



Pathetic. — Mark (@Mark02081959) June 27, 2026

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let's be honest, @kamalaharris always sounds like her "High" just kicked in.



Like when the weed, alcohol, or other substance just kicks in. She's so funny to watch.



Everyone in the room looking at each other, "yeah, there's no way she knows she sounds this way." — 👈 UltraMAGAcrowd! 1/20/25 America is SO BACK! (@RidersDad) June 26, 2026

She’s not drunk. She has brain damage. Possibly a stroke — Doc Doc Dave (@DaWi85208200) June 26, 2026

Do not place limits on Harris; it could easily be both.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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