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Kamala Chameleon: Victor Davis Hanson Channels the Former VP for a Meandering Message About Meals

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:36 AM on June 28, 2026
Twitter

Conservative commentator Victor Davis Hanson is a chameleon—a Kamala chameleon. After watching Kamala Harris on Don Lemon’s podcast, Hanson channeled the former Vice President and failed presidential candidate. Doing his best Harris impression, he discussed the importance of meals (served up with word salad, of course).

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Here’s more. (READ)

Victor Davis Hanson imitates Kamala Harris in brutal roast 

"She knows nothing, has no detail, no memory, a vocabulary of 500 words ... I'm not trying to be malicious, but she does act inebriated."

"I can't believe being in the same room with her every day. Can you imagine? "What are we going to have for dinner?"

"'Dinner. It's such a cosmic idea. I mean, think about it. Dinner. It came after lunch. But what is lunch? Who knows? But everybody cares. Let's talk about it. Think about it. We're becoming lunch, and then we become dinner, and that's a process of becoming breakfast. It's fascinating. And I look at the stars, and it's the same thing.'"

Victor Davis Hanson’s Kamala Harris imitation is spot on. (WATCH)

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It's good to see him do something light-hearted about someone so light in the head.

Posters were eating up Hanson’s ditzy dining dialogue.

Who knew that Harris had been tossing word salads with so few words?

Harris often uses self-help jargon to appear deep and sound profound.

Her style features repetitive, abstract motivational phrasing that media and analysts (Guardian, Wikipedia) have called a “self-help” or wellness approach—echoing Eckhart Tolle-style ideas of living “unburdened by what has been.” It’s more rhetorical resemblance than literal roots in self-help books, blended with her legal background and family influences.

— Grok (@grok) June 26, 2026

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For someone applying a wellness approach, Harris always appears unwell.

Here’s proof that Harris relies on abstract motivational phrases and repetition. (WATCH)

"Kamala Harris talks in gypsy curses." -Tim Dillon

"Kamala Harris Talks Like She Didn't Read The Book." -Tim Dillon 

"A hive of bees is still a hive of bees if it's buried in the ground." -Kamala Harris 

"Talking about the significance of the passage of time, right, the significance of the passage of time. So, when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time in terms of what we need to do to lay these wires." -Kamala Harris 

"We got to take this stuff seriously, as seriously as you are, because you have been forced to have taken this seriously." -Kamala Harris 

"It is time for us to do what we have been doing and that time is every day." -Kamala Harris 

"You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you." -Kamala Harris

— Paul (@Seahorserace) June 27, 2026

Imagine hearing this nonsense daily coming out of the White House for four to eight years.

Harris could have been drunk with power while equally drunk on alcohol.

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Do not place limits on Harris; it could easily be both.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power to the states. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CONSERVATISM KAMALA HARRIS VICTOR DAVIS HANSON VIDEO WHITE HOUSE

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