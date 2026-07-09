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Fetterman Fist Pump: Dem Demands Bernie Sanders Apologize for Pushing Platner After Disgraced Dropout

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:39 AM on July 09, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman was celebrating a massive 'I told you so' moment on Fox News on Wednesday night. Fellow Democrat Graham Platner officially ended his run for Maine Senator. The Nazi-tattooed Platner suspended his campaign after he was credibly accused of rape. Fetterman has been vocal in his opposition to Platner since he began his Senate run last year. He's now calling on Platner's boosters in the Democrat Party, along with Senator Bernie Sanders, to apologize for backing such an obviously horrible candidate.

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Here's more. (READ)

Sen. John Fetterman just demanded Sen. Bernie Sanders APOLOGIZE for pushing communist and alleged rapist Graham Platner for Maine US Senate.

"Bernie Sanders needs to APOLOGIZE to the voters of Maine and EVERYONE that donated to that train wreck! More than anyone, he pushed P Hustle into the election. And now, he keeps pushing these COMMUNISTS and awful anti-American people!"

"Bro, you are an accused RAPIST!"

"What did Democrats SEE in this guy? The nazi tattoo, the way he roughs up women?!"

"He will be remembered as an accused r*pist that was FORCED...he's always been a dead man walking."

"P Hustle, bro, you will ONLY be remembered as the accused rapist that got pushed out of your election. That's your legacy, bro! You're the guy that cheats on your wife and roughs up your ex-girlfriend."

"Adios, trash bag."

It’s always nice when the trash takes itself out to the curb. (WATCH)

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Who knew that two trashy individuals ‘down in the dumps’ could elicit so much joy and celebration?

The latest rape allegation brought down Platner, but almost up to his Senate race resignation, Democrats were still trying to justify his Nazi tattoo and sexual aggression. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Ah, the heartbreak! Sanders certainly has a thing for anti-social socialists.

Posters say blame for the mess in Maine extends beyond Bernie.

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We don’t advise holding your breath waiting for those apologies. Many Democrats are too busy patting themselves on the back right now for doing what they should have done in August of last year, when Platner started his campaign.

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Tags:

BERNIE SANDERS DEMOCRAT PARTY FOX NEWS JOHN FETTERMAN MAINE GRAHAM PLATNER

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