Fetterman Fist Pump: Dem Demands Bernie Sanders Apologize for Pushing Platner After Disgraced Dropout

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman was celebrating a massive 'I told you so' moment on Fox News on Wednesday night. Fellow Democrat Graham Platner officially ended his run for Maine Senator. The Nazi-tattooed Platner suspended his campaign after he was credibly accused of rape. Fetterman has been vocal in his opposition to Platner since he began his Senate run last year. He's now calling on Platner's boosters in the Democrat Party, along with Senator Bernie Sanders, to apologize for backing such an obviously horrible candidate.

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Sen. John Fetterman just demanded Sen. Bernie Sanders APOLOGIZE for pushing communist and alleged rapist Graham Platner for Maine US Senate. "Bernie Sanders needs to APOLOGIZE to the voters of Maine and EVERYONE that donated to that train wreck! More than anyone, he pushed P Hustle into the election. And now, he keeps pushing these COMMUNISTS and awful anti-American people!" "Bro, you are an accused RAPIST!" "What did Democrats SEE in this guy? The nazi tattoo, the way he roughs up women?!" "He will be remembered as an accused r*pist that was FORCED...he's always been a dead man walking." "P Hustle, bro, you will ONLY be remembered as the accused rapist that got pushed out of your election. That's your legacy, bro! You're the guy that cheats on your wife and roughs up your ex-girlfriend." "Adios, trash bag."

It’s always nice when the trash takes itself out to the curb. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST NOW: Sen. John Fetterman just demanded Sen. Bernie Sanders APOLOGIZE for pushing communist and alleged r*pist Graham Platner for Maine US Senate



"Bernie Sanders needs to APOLOGIZE to the voters of Maine and EVERYONE that donated to that train wreck! More than anymore, he… pic.twitter.com/gwTnmbWQcQ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 9, 2026

Fetterman had that “trash bag” pegged from the beginning. I’m inclined to believe the rest of the lib party knew, as well. Just like with Swalwell. — MEGA President-Elect SOS (@ElectSos) July 9, 2026

Who knew that two trashy individuals ‘down in the dumps’ could elicit so much joy and celebration?

The latest rape allegation brought down Platner, but almost up to his Senate race resignation, Democrats were still trying to justify his Nazi tattoo and sexual aggression. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

SUPERCUT!



Dems explain why Nazi tattoos & sexually aggressive behavior are fine actually pic.twitter.com/xeLPHh9fwN — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 8, 2026

Bernie Sanders is crying right now. All of his posts on YouTube the last month and half..other than crying oligarchy were used to try and elect a guy who wishes he lived during the 1940s. Bernie loved this guy. — toasteee252 (@toasteee212) July 9, 2026

Ah, the heartbreak! Sanders certainly has a thing for anti-social socialists.

Posters say blame for the mess in Maine extends beyond Bernie.

Only Bernie? The whole Democratic Party is responsible for this debacle. — Butthurt (@Butthurt106) July 9, 2026

As does Ro Khanna. They knew. They all knew and they backed him anyway. Just like they knew Kamala was a disaster, Biden was a vegetable and Swalwell was a slimeball. They pushed them ALL anyway. pic.twitter.com/ZZkdOC6xY3 — JM Ziegler (@jm_ziegler) July 9, 2026

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He needs to apologize to the women that @grahamformaine abused. @SenWarren @CoryBooker @RoKhanna and EVERY democrat 🤡 that ignored these women. — bravoqueen29 (@megananne1970) July 9, 2026

We don’t advise holding your breath waiting for those apologies. Many Democrats are too busy patting themselves on the back right now for doing what they should have done in August of last year, when Platner started his campaign.

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