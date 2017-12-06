Are we in for another dimly lit press statement about how he’s going to spend the holidays “reflecting”?

BREAKING: Former Dem congressional aide says Sen. Al Franken forcibly tried to kiss her after a taping of his radio show in 2006 My story: https://t.co/Wumf1Gb1WD — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) December 6, 2017

"It’s my right as an entertainer," the woman says Franken told her as she quickly left the radio studio. Franken denies all of the allegations. https://t.co/u9WfqwsyBP — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) December 6, 2017

What number of accusers are we up to now?

This is the seventh woman to accuse Sen. Franken of sexual misconduct. https://t.co/kLzJkXB25q — Kyle Potter (@kpottermn) December 6, 2017

But this is one allegation Franken’s fully denying:

Franken: “This allegation is categorically not true and the idea that I would claim this as my right as an entertainer is preposterous. I look forward to fully cooperating with the ongoing ethics committee investigation.” https://t.co/nkR9Z2EIBY — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 6, 2017

Franken has previously claimed that he recalls events differently than many of the women have described them.

Franken: Look, I've also lost track of how many asses I've grabbed and kisses I've forced on women but I look forward to the committee letting me know. Now excuse me while I take down the NRA. — Jason (@CounterMoonbat) December 6, 2017

And just like that, Franken is suddenly a big fan of Betsy Devos https://t.co/uyeVpY3e8c — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 6, 2017

Franken last few weeks: "I don't remember it that way." Franken today: "She's lying!" Franken next week, presumably: "Bitch set me up" https://t.co/v8mR3Rk4dZ — Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 6, 2017

The Democrat narrative on the issue of harassment/assault allegations appears to have exceptions for select individuals:

Sorry, all women must be believed. Liberals told me this https://t.co/3hCCc3Uuvq — Dagny Delinquent (@DagnyDelinquent) December 6, 2017

Franken 2016: Believe all woman. Franken 2017: Not that one. https://t.co/go22x4X7Ss — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 6, 2017

Meanwhile, calls for Franken to resign are increasing (except from certain Democrats).

"Two former colleagues of the woman independently corroborated her version of events, including Franken telling her he had the right to try to kiss her because he was “an entertainer.”" Franken denies. Who are you going to believe at this point? https://t.co/4Uz3vC1LqT — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) December 6, 2017

That's what? Three women who allege he forcibly kissed or tried to kiss them. And the ass grabbing allegations. https://t.co/8xoIZnSQlR — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) December 6, 2017

So when @SenFranken promised to do better did he mean he'd actually start landing these kisses? #ResignAl https://t.co/6rahgIlY7A — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 6, 2017

He's got to go. Should've been gone already. https://t.co/naqJO4opEE — William Bohl (@BreakTheHuddle) December 6, 2017

The drip drip drip builds to a flow. https://t.co/BHeLVMFJNU — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) December 6, 2017

Doesn't matter how many women come forward. He is going to survive, and Democrats have already circled the wagons around him. https://t.co/GgJsD9EQrF — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) December 6, 2017

Why does @SenSchumer continue to remain silent? The man never met a microphone he didn't like—except now. https://t.co/4SQAsK0SU3 — Rob Bluey (@RobertBluey) December 6, 2017

@SenGillibrand did you see this? How many women will it take? https://t.co/PZzNeKP2nN — Sarah 🎅🏼uinlan 🎄 (@sarahmquinlan) December 6, 2017

