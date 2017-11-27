Senator Al Franken held a very brief press conference earlier to address allegations that he groped several women. While Franken offered a statement in which he said he let people down while at the same time saying he remembers things differently than some of his accusers, something else about the scene was noticed:

someone is losing their job over this unintentionally dramatic lighting on Franken pic.twitter.com/I82gB6fOwf — katherine krueger (@kath_krueger) November 27, 2017

How’s this for irony:

Ironic that Franken has the Charlie Rose lighting thing going on here — Nick Kalman (@NickKalmanFN) November 27, 2017

The Franken presser also lit like a Charlie Rose show. — Just Karl (@justkarl) November 27, 2017

Why did they give Al Franken Charlie Rose lighting? — Josh Greenman (@joshgreenman) November 27, 2017

Ha! Perfect.

Al Franken presser lighting by Caravaggio. pic.twitter.com/2pcdCu2OfT — Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) November 27, 2017

Shoutout to Al Franken's Extremely Prestige Drama lighting pic.twitter.com/LdQtH7du0V — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) November 27, 2017

Maybe lighting this like a Spalding Gray monologue was designed to make this statement seem more weighty than it was. https://t.co/BaQ9iEmpUL — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) November 27, 2017

Should Al Franken fire his lighting guy or is the darkness and duality supposed to be telling us women something? pic.twitter.com/g7ackRC2Jp — The RightWay News (@TheRightWayNews) November 27, 2017

