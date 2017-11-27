Al Franken is returning to work at the U.S. Senate today while feeling “embarrassed and ashamed.” In an interview, the Minnesota Dem was asked a yes or no question that that was greeted with an answer longer than just one word:

Finally, a politician who can give a simple “yes” or “no” answer! Oh, wait, maybe not.

