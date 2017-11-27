Al Franken is returning to work at the U.S. Senate today while feeling “embarrassed and ashamed.” In an interview, the Minnesota Dem was asked a yes or no question that that was greeted with an answer longer than just one word:

Minnesota TV station: Have you ever put your hand on “some woman’s butt”? Franken: “In crowded, chaotic situations, I can’t say I haven’t done that.” https://t.co/tja0hJNlE2 pic.twitter.com/spdHcLht0E — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 27, 2017

“I take thousands and thousands of pictures, sometimes in chaotic and crowded situations,” Franken said in an interview aired Monday by CBS. “I can’t say I haven’t done that. I’m very sorry if these women experienced that.” https://t.co/CEky23QVab — LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) November 27, 2017

Al Franken on Whether He Has Ever Groped a Woman’s Butt: ‘I Can’t Say I Haven’t Done That’ https://t.co/dCT0GzO9fX — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) November 27, 2017

Finally, a politician who can give a simple “yes” or “no” answer! Oh, wait, maybe not.

"Look folks, if you think you can take thousands of pictures without grabbing a woman's butt then be my guest." https://t.co/B4Vam1pO3E — BT (@back_ttys) November 27, 2017

Have you groped women?

AF: "I can't say I haven't done that."

So you have?

"Can't say I haven't."

So you have.

"I didn't say that."

🙄 https://t.co/VPjDlDNTWg — Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) November 27, 2017

"It's hard to recall all the asses I've grabbed, now excuse me I need to get back to the Senate" https://t.co/cJqR2SNxEz — Jason (@CounterMoonbat) November 27, 2017

"I'm sorry if these women have experienced the thing that I did." https://t.co/vcmReclOAP — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) November 27, 2017

"if these women experienced that" Past time for him to resign. https://t.co/CuNXCiiGUz — (((Will Cubbison))) (@wccubbison) November 27, 2017

In crowded, chaotic situations, Al Franken has the the uncontrollable need to grab women's asses? https://t.co/EGWk4fS3QI — The Right Wing M 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) November 27, 2017

Does he mean copping a feel? Or on accident? this is a confusing answer. https://t.co/lEuCPFODXs — Ben (@BenHowe) November 27, 2017

This is beyond ridiculous. Franken should resign. This taints the rest of his term. @SenSchumer, time to man up https://t.co/269SsyrqXR — omfg just ban the nazis @jack (@krossny1) November 27, 2017

So that’s an admission https://t.co/USYYb7QeVX — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) November 27, 2017

And, that’s a wrap. I’ll take your resignation now. pic.twitter.com/CFicVeFnuJ — Holden Ostrin (@holdenostrin) November 27, 2017

***

