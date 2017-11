Can you believe Twitter is free?

We don’t know who created this, but thank you. Thank you very, very much.

***

Related:

LEAVE! Al Franken emerges from hiding to say he's 'embarrassed and ashamed' but going nowhere https://t.co/VkWFUJWEpW — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 26, 2017

HEY-OH: Ann Coulter hits Al Franken with quite possibly the FUNNIEST (meanest) jab YET https://t.co/MDfXY0LznK — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 26, 2017