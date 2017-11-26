Here’s what Al Franken had to say in response the stack of sexual harassment allegations piling up against him.

Senator Al Franken says he's returning to work tomorrow: "I’m embarrassed and ashamed. I’ve let a lot of people down and I’m hoping I can make it up to them and gradually regain their trust." https://t.co/OwQNrgG8xs — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 26, 2017

BREAKING: Minnesota Sen. Al Franken tells newspaper he'll return to work Monday, says he's 'ashamed' by groping allegations. — The Associated Press (@AP) November 26, 2017

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from the senator. It looks as if he’s got his strategy fully developed now.

After eight days in hiding, Sen. Al Franken breaks his silence —> https://t.co/WPrIuPruBl https://t.co/xJnBD0PvPi — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) November 26, 2017

Has anyone asked Nancy Pelosi if she considers Franken an “icon”? Because if she does, it’s totally cool for him to keep doing his thing.

But not THAT ashamed apparently. https://t.co/MET0RtsQNE — JosABanks (@theJoshBanks) November 26, 2017

“I’m embarrassed and ashamed. But not enough to actually take responsibility for my actions and give up my powerful political job.” https://t.co/90Kzwnbuoj — Matthew Bischoff (@mb) November 26, 2017

"But I'm not giving up all this power." There I finished his thought for you. https://t.co/5Oo7fSEykI — Holly Phoenix (@HollyPHNX) November 26, 2017

"Ashamed by groping allegations". The only reason he should be ashamed is if he is guilty of said allegations. His confession of being ashamed speaks volumes. https://t.co/vxWYnduKbj — Brian Nichols (@BNicholsLiberty) November 26, 2017

“Allegations” There are literally pictures of him grabbing an unconscious woman’s breasts. He’s trash. https://t.co/56oEtKPBjp — what a story scott (@yahboyantman) November 26, 2017

<Franken looks in mirror> “I’m good, I’m smart enough, and doggone it, people like me.” https://t.co/Yk1db81osT — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) November 26, 2017

Democrats make and abide by their own rules. They also change them whenever convenient and necessary.

***

