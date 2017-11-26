Here’s what Al Franken had to say in response the stack of sexual harassment allegations piling up against him.

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from the senator. It looks as if he’s got his strategy fully developed now.

Trending

Has anyone asked Nancy Pelosi if she considers Franken an “icon”? Because if she does, it’s totally cool for him to keep doing his thing.

Democrats make and abide by their own rules. They also change them whenever convenient and necessary.

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Al Franken