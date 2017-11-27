Yesterday, Nancy Pelosi was on the Sunday morning shows … defending John Conyers. Because ya’ know, he’s an icon and supports women and stuff.

We can’t even make this up.

Watching the way Democrats have circled the wagons around Al Franken and John Conyers says SO much about their party.

Democrats. We see you.

Note, plenty of outspoken Republicans have told Roy Moore to step down. Meanwhile, the leaders of the Democratic Party are telling us how iconic their accused members are.

But go ahead and keep pretending it’s the GOP that has issues with sexism.

They need to release the names of each and EVERY ONE of these elected officials who paid their victims off with our money.

Like yesterday.

Not fast enough.

