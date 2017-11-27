Yesterday, Nancy Pelosi was on the Sunday morning shows … defending John Conyers. Because ya’ know, he’s an icon and supports women and stuff.

We can’t even make this up.

Watching the way Democrats have circled the wagons around Al Franken and John Conyers says SO much about their party.

I like how we moved from “sexual harassment is never acceptable” to “sexual harassment is acceptable to save a Senate seat” to “sexual harassment is acceptable to keep an 88-year-old guy in office” in the space of a week. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 27, 2017

Democrats. We see you.

Yep, we've gone from "Roy Moore is the most despicable human ever" to "exactly who are these women accusing our iconic friend?" — Tall Man Short Hair (@TallManShort) November 27, 2017

Note, plenty of outspoken Republicans have told Roy Moore to step down. Meanwhile, the leaders of the Democratic Party are telling us how iconic their accused members are.

But go ahead and keep pretending it’s the GOP that has issues with sexism.

Regardless if the allegations against Conyers are true or not, the fact that he used tax payer funds to pay off an accuser should merit automatic removal from office and jail time. — soxfan4life (@soxfanevah) November 27, 2017

They need to release the names of each and EVERY ONE of these elected officials who paid their victims off with our money.

But don't worry, the Democrats definitely oppose sexual harassment https://t.co/QUfUoyD5eF — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 27, 2017

Like yesterday.

2017 is imploding on itself … — Check It Outer (@CheckItOuter) November 27, 2017

Not fast enough.

Related:

SERIOUSLY!? Al Franken’s answer to groping question is ‘beyond ridiculous’

HEY-OH: Ann Coulter hits Al Franken with quite possibly the FUNNIEST jab YET