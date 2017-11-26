Even after more women have come forward claiming Al Franken groped or sexually harassed them, Franken has refused to resign. There is photographic PROOF that he touched Leeann Tweeden without her permission, but apparently, he gets a pass because he’s a Democrat.

Just not a pass when it comes to getting TORCHED by Ann Coulter:

BAM.

Sit down.

Do not pass go, do not collect $200.

Eh. There are few honorable men (or women) in government, but the fact that Al has basically admitted he did it and still refuses to resign … pretty tacky.

Ugh, thanks for the visual.

Shocker, California is filled with Franken apologists. Weinstein would probably sign their silly petition …

Bingo.

