Even after more women have come forward claiming Al Franken groped or sexually harassed them, Franken has refused to resign. There is photographic PROOF that he touched Leeann Tweeden without her permission, but apparently, he gets a pass because he’s a Democrat.

Just not a pass when it comes to getting TORCHED by Ann Coulter:

Al Franken insists he will hold onto his seat. Holding onto seats would appear

to be his specialty. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) November 26, 2017

BAM.

Sit down.

Do not pass go, do not collect $200.

He will never leave. That’s the irony. A person with no morals will never do the right thing. An honorable man would not have been in this position in the first place. — John Murray (@Hindray1) November 26, 2017

Eh. There are few honorable men (or women) in government, but the fact that Al has basically admitted he did it and still refuses to resign … pretty tacky.

He holds on to other things too Ann. — GaltFan (@GaltFan1) November 26, 2017

Ugh, thanks for the visual.

In CA they are gathering signatures for him to stay in office citing he made a mistake….imagine how all the women he groped feel about that… — Olga Aguilar (@thoughtsinmotio) November 26, 2017

Shocker, California is filled with Franken apologists. Weinstein would probably sign their silly petition …

If it was just his own seat he was holding onto, he wouldn't have this problem — Alex Hernandez 🇺🇸 (@ahernandez85a) November 26, 2017

Bingo.

