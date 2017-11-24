As Twitchy reported Wednesday evening, two more women came forward to accuse Sen. Al Franken of groping them. The Minnesota Democrat and SNL alum has apologized again. Well, sort of:

Al Franken issued a new apology: "I'm a warm person, I hug people. I've learned from recent stories that in some of those encounters I crossed a line for some women, and I know that any number is too many." https://t.co/YpeV2VSzNH pic.twitter.com/Pc3krGG9hx — CBS This Morning 🦃 (@CBSThisMorning) November 24, 2017

Democratic Sen. Al Franken issued a Thanksgiving explanation and apology in the wake of four women alleging that he had touched them inappropriately. https://t.co/du19zvrs5q #WCCB #news — WCCB, Charlotte's CW (@WCCBCharlotte) November 24, 2017

New @alfranken statement plays down alleged groping incidents as “greetings or embraces," but Senator says "I feel terribly" https://t.co/1mwCOGtK5N pic.twitter.com/uMoQJ8Fj5W — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) November 24, 2017

.@ByronYork: "It's kind of striking that Sen. Franken found it necessary to issue an apology on Thanksgiving Day." pic.twitter.com/lQSCl0EhJU — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) November 24, 2017

Chelsea Handler will no doubt buy that “apology” (as will some former SNL staffers and performers) but will anybody else? It isn’t going over very well:

'I'm starting to wonder if, sometimes, I'm maybe just a little TOO loving.' https://t.co/3FeUdHCmJf — Fionnbharr (@FSuilleabhain) November 24, 2017

Squeezing a woman's butt is NOT a hug, you pervert. Nobody's buying this garbage @alfranken #resign https://t.co/I9t7wy1bkb — Arthur Grant (@crkbackt) November 24, 2017

This is so pathetic. https://t.co/7ZxKa9OzLR — Howard Roark Laughed (@Major_Skidmark) November 24, 2017

Sen Franken, that you "feel terribly" seems to be exactly what brought you to this moment, maybe choose different words. https://t.co/k6SkPTWnnQ — Natalie A. (@fairnatacat) November 24, 2017

…gimme a break — 🇺🇸Pyzyr🇺🇸 (@xPyzyrx) November 24, 2017

Does he mean to say he regrets his behavior, or is he just saying that he just doesn't do it well? Grammar matters. https://t.co/DREkdtxlg3 — Todd Stump (@toddwstump) November 24, 2017

Just catching up with Al Franken's excuse that the women who say he groped them just misunderstood his warm hugs. Y'all gonna let him get away with that, aren'tya. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 24, 2017

There are now *multiple* Franken accusers and it looks like he’s gonna get away with it. Wow. — Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) November 24, 2017

When nobody is paying attention. https://t.co/PlxDk3cWrf — Terry Reeves (@terryinmecosta) November 24, 2017

"I feel terribly because there's a slight chance I might be kicked out of the Senate." https://t.co/Wol7zbfgOV — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) November 24, 2017

