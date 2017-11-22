It’s not going to be a good Thanksgiving holiday for serial groper Al Franken:

JUST IN: Two more women accuse Al Franken of groping them https://t.co/7idXaJeeSj — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) November 23, 2017

Happy Spanksiving!

Did Dems really think there were just one or two women?

Two more women have told HuffPost that Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) touched their butts in separate incidents. These are the third and fourth such allegations against Franken in the past week. https://t.co/Jg5Ai0zWcC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 23, 2017

WTF is wrong with him? This happened at political events?!

How much do you have to get off on power to grab random women's asses at political events? cc: @alfranken — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 23, 2017

Franken was in trouble before these latest allegations:

Before these latest 2 accusations, 33% of Minnesotans said @AlFranken should resign while 22% said he should stay in the Senate and 36% said to wait for results from the Senate Ethics Committee investigation. 👉🏻 https://t.co/YrSYWuAJ7J https://t.co/b40NToVBif — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) November 23, 2017

There will be a ton of libs with egg on their faces when this is all over:

Hilarious. So apparently because the left-wing & MSM media whored themselves out to save Bill Clinton they're now going to sacrifice Al Franken in exchange for their absolution? There's NO WAY the news media previously reports old anonymous "benign" allegations against a big Dem https://t.co/bG8zgN8hap — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) November 23, 2017

So much for the slow news day before Thanksgiving:

So the count for today if I'm not mistaken is two more accusers against Al Franken, one more against John Conyers and a picture of Joe Barton's genitalia splashed across the Internet — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 23, 2017

And in conclusion:

Al Franken needs to resign. — Eliel Cruz-Lopez (@elielcruz) November 23, 2017

But not for long we suspect:

Still a US Senator pic.twitter.com/i9Tt8WSQi1 — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) November 23, 2017

***