Senator Al Franken’s been facing calls to resign, but instead he’s got a course of corrective action planned over the long Thanksgiving weekend, according to a spokesperson:

Senator Al Franken will spend Thanksgiving 'doing a lot of reflecting' pic.twitter.com/NaYck0GJhA — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) November 20, 2017

When asked whether Al Franken will resign, a spokesperson for the senator said no, but “he’s doing a lot of reflecting.” Star Tribune has more. https://t.co/0GHH0CuYYB — Linda Hill (@bulldoghill) November 19, 2017

Franken’s got even more to reflect on now that a second woman has come forward with an allegation against the Minnesota Democrat. So, “reflecting” it is:

Reflecting? As in "Whew, that was a close one!" ? ? ? https://t.co/xs6cEOsTt7 — Bob Moonbear (@jerseyrocker57) November 20, 2017

He'll be reflecting in his Stuart Smalley Mirror…. https://t.co/JbsRXdMyl8 — Tom Doyle (@LargeDoyle) November 20, 2017

Now that he's sure Dem colleagues will cover & protect him, Sen. Al Franken Won't Resign, Says He'll Spend Thanksgiving "Reflecting" & wait for "Ethics Committee" to do nothing. Let's look in on his "reflection"… pic.twitter.com/c8vgOY6m4X — G. Behn (@gwbehn) November 20, 2017

