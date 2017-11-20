Minnesota Sen. Al Franken is facing yet another allegation of misconduct:
NEW: A woman says Sen. Al Franken inappropriately touched her in 2010, telling CNN that he grabbed her buttocks while taking a photo at the Minnesota State Fair. https://t.co/a4Ojv3jAkn
— MJ Lee (@mj_lee) November 20, 2017
This is the first allegation of improper touching by Franken while he was in the Senate. My interview with the woman and her family > https://t.co/8A7DTKHEfB
— MJ Lee (@mj_lee) November 20, 2017
More:
I think Franken probably could have survived a single-episode accusation that predated his political career. This looks like a death blow. https://t.co/3pPR1YO8gw
— Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) November 20, 2017
Not only she did tell family members at the time, she said something about it on Facebook https://t.co/sNkqrGwRFp
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) November 20, 2017
From CNN:
A woman says Sen. Al Franken inappropriately touched her in 2010, telling CNN that he grabbed her buttocks while taking a photo at the Minnesota State Fair.
It is the first allegation of improper touching by Franken, who is a Democrat, while he was in office. It comes just days after Leeann Tweeden, a local radio news anchor in California, said that Franken forcibly kissed and groped her in 2006, when Franken was a comedian.
Here’s how Sen. Franken and his office have responded to the latest allegation:
Franken’s response here leaves much to be desired https://t.co/y7U5T2w4kH pic.twitter.com/RoUjOIF81W
— Brett LoGiurato (@BrettLoGiurato) November 20, 2017
Franken statement to CNN: "I take thousands of photos at the state fair surrounded by hundreds of people, and I certainly don't remember taking this picture. I feel badly that Ms. Menz came away from our interaction feeling disrespected." https://t.co/AP0fBNs80o
— MJ Lee (@mj_lee) November 20, 2017
What’s next for Franken? Stay tuned.
He’s not going to go quietly
— Rufus T Firefly (@rez512) November 20, 2017
Remember that his first "apology" to Leann Tweeden wasn't an apology at all https://t.co/CaV4Oo8gvo
— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) November 20, 2017
Something to keep in mind: Franken is one of the most expendable Dems in the Senate. Safe seat (without Franken anyway), Dem gov, several high-ranking Dem women as potential interim appointees. Watch for more demands in MN for his resignation. https://t.co/YPVh1qwbJD
— Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) November 20, 2017
***
Related:
Laurence Tribe’s hot take on Al Franken so scorching it MELTS hypocrisy detectors