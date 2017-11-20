Minnesota Sen. Al Franken is facing yet another allegation of misconduct:

NEW: A woman says Sen. Al Franken inappropriately touched her in 2010, telling CNN that he grabbed her buttocks while taking a photo at the Minnesota State Fair. https://t.co/a4Ojv3jAkn — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) November 20, 2017

This is the first allegation of improper touching by Franken while he was in the Senate. My interview with the woman and her family > https://t.co/8A7DTKHEfB — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) November 20, 2017

More:

I think Franken probably could have survived a single-episode accusation that predated his political career. This looks like a death blow. https://t.co/3pPR1YO8gw — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) November 20, 2017

Not only she did tell family members at the time, she said something about it on Facebook https://t.co/sNkqrGwRFp — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) November 20, 2017

From CNN:

A woman says Sen. Al Franken inappropriately touched her in 2010, telling CNN that he grabbed her buttocks while taking a photo at the Minnesota State Fair. It is the first allegation of improper touching by Franken, who is a Democrat, while he was in office. It comes just days after Leeann Tweeden, a local radio news anchor in California, said that Franken forcibly kissed and groped her in 2006, when Franken was a comedian.

Here’s how Sen. Franken and his office have responded to the latest allegation:

Franken’s response here leaves much to be desired https://t.co/y7U5T2w4kH pic.twitter.com/RoUjOIF81W — Brett LoGiurato (@BrettLoGiurato) November 20, 2017

Franken statement to CNN: "I take thousands of photos at the state fair surrounded by hundreds of people, and I certainly don't remember taking this picture. I feel badly that Ms. Menz came away from our interaction feeling disrespected." https://t.co/AP0fBNs80o — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) November 20, 2017

What’s next for Franken? Stay tuned.

He’s not going to go quietly — Rufus T Firefly (@rez512) November 20, 2017

Remember that his first "apology" to Leann Tweeden wasn't an apology at all https://t.co/CaV4Oo8gvo — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) November 20, 2017

Something to keep in mind: Franken is one of the most expendable Dems in the Senate. Safe seat (without Franken anyway), Dem gov, several high-ranking Dem women as potential interim appointees. Watch for more demands in MN for his resignation. https://t.co/YPVh1qwbJD — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) November 20, 2017

