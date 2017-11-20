Minnesota Sen. Al Franken is facing yet another allegation of misconduct:

A woman says Sen. Al Franken inappropriately touched her in 2010, telling CNN that he grabbed her buttocks while taking a photo at the Minnesota State Fair.

It is the first allegation of improper touching by Franken, who is a Democrat, while he was in office. It comes just days after Leeann Tweeden, a local radio news anchor in California, said that Franken forcibly kissed and groped her in 2006, when Franken was a comedian.

Here’s how Sen. Franken and his office have responded to the latest allegation:

What’s next for Franken? Stay tuned.

