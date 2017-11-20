The New York Times published an op-ed recently that called on Sen. Al Franken to resign. Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe doesn’t believe this is the instance where “zero tolerance” should be applied:

This Michelle Goldberg piece refutes itself. @alfranken did something terribly wrong but has committed to make amends & shdn’t be forced out of the Senate just to teach a zero tolerance lesson. Sacrificing people to a cause teaches its own terrible lesson. https://t.co/xpWdGruYux — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) November 18, 2017

Double standard spotters had a field day:

So the "zero tolerance" doctrine that has foisted upon us is now null and void. https://t.co/eT7kV2Lj2R — idisagree (@battlebornlv73) November 20, 2017

So…..zero-tolerance policies are not effective? Does this apply globally or only to Franken? https://t.co/TP6U9romXa — Colonel Potter (@laurakpotter94) November 20, 2017

Translation: Al Franken is a Democrat and therefore, he’s forgiven. https://t.co/ELuhZplXy8 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) November 19, 2017

Liberal hypocrisy! In other words Al Franken is a Democrat and is forgiven. https://t.co/2u0H1UIU1R — Jose R. ❤🇺🇸 (@garod2204) November 20, 2017

Libs: Sexual assault is OK again. — GoGiants247365 (@mikeyt64) November 20, 2017

In other words, Tribe might have taken a different position if Franken had an “R” after his name.

My favorite part is this guy is literally named Tribe https://t.co/1O1qNji3Hw — Amy (@AmyOtto8) November 19, 2017

The crazies can't seem to agree on how to play this Franken piece on the chess board. https://t.co/eEdjacL2xu — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) November 20, 2017

