The New York Times published an op-ed recently that called on Sen. Al Franken to resign. Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe doesn’t believe this is the instance where “zero tolerance” should be applied:

Double standard spotters had a field day:

In other words, Tribe might have taken a different position if Franken had an “R” after his name.

