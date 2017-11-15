As Twitchy told you yesterday, Roy Moore’s wife Kayla was busted for spreading fake news to impugn the character of her husband’s most recent accuser, Beverly Young Nelson.

Apparently Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe has never heard of a wife enabling her sex predator husband:

Was that an invitation to take Laurence to school? Because that’s how these tweeters treated it:

