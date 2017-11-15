As Twitchy told you yesterday, Roy Moore’s wife Kayla was busted for spreading fake news to impugn the character of her husband’s most recent accuser, Beverly Young Nelson.
Roy Moore's wife now circulating two stories among supporters. 1.) claiming the yearbook signature is a forgery. 2.) one falsely claiming restaurant where alleged assault happened opened recently. pic.twitter.com/jZDY6BeKOj
— andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) November 14, 2017
Apparently Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe has never heard of a wife enabling her sex predator husband:
Who’s surprised that a sex predator who targets teenage girls would get his wife to lie for him? https://t.co/mayfYnAMX2
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) November 14, 2017
Was that an invitation to take Laurence to school? Because that’s how these tweeters treated it:
Nobody who's followed the Clintons. https://t.co/NROXKKutN8
— Instapundit.com (@instapundit) November 14, 2017
Did you feel the same way about that Clinton family?
— James Brady (@jbrady_ct) November 14, 2017
Are you talking about @BillClinton or #RoyMoore? Just curious because it’s not clear.
— TejasEric (@TejasEric) November 15, 2017
Is this about Bill Clinton? Feels like it’s about Bill Clinton. https://t.co/5IbMw71Mez
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 14, 2017
Oh I see like Bill Clinton! Got it
— ColTim (@VoteIndpndt) November 15, 2017
— Alo Konsen (@OhioCoastie) November 14, 2017
— JWF (@JammieWF) November 15, 2017
Hillary perfected it.
— That Guy (@AlaskaNorseman) November 15, 2017
Clinton's BIMBO ERUPTION ring a bell?
— The Widow McKay (@CanD_MK) November 14, 2017
— RingTheBell (@ElizaGrae) November 15, 2017
— Ray (@rayinfulton) November 15, 2017
well, that's how a former 1st lady got the sympathy vote and got elected US Senator from NY.
— USRoute41 (@USRoute41) November 14, 2017
I know Hillary Clinton has done it for 40 years and counting 😳😡
— guns4lyf (@guns4lyf) November 14, 2017
Oh, but Hillary attacked Bill's accusers! But, but…well that's different!
— Sharon Allen (@emmaline1221) November 14, 2017
Are you familiar with the Clinton family?
— Vital Point Strike (@vitalpointstryk) November 15, 2017
Perhaps someone who has never heard of Bill and Hillary Clinton?
— Weeki1 (@weeki1) November 14, 2017
Bill and Hillary?? C'mon Lawrence, that's too easy.
— Lee Hernly (@LeeHernly) November 14, 2017
— The Tickler (@TheTicklerIsIn) November 15, 2017