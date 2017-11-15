As Twitchy told you yesterday, Roy Moore’s wife Kayla was busted for spreading fake news to impugn the character of her husband’s most recent accuser, Beverly Young Nelson.

Roy Moore's wife now circulating two stories among supporters. 1.) claiming the yearbook signature is a forgery. 2.) one falsely claiming restaurant where alleged assault happened opened recently. pic.twitter.com/jZDY6BeKOj — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) November 14, 2017

Apparently Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe has never heard of a wife enabling her sex predator husband:

Who’s surprised that a sex predator who targets teenage girls would get his wife to lie for him? https://t.co/mayfYnAMX2 — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) November 14, 2017

Was that an invitation to take Laurence to school? Because that’s how these tweeters treated it:

Did you feel the same way about that Clinton family? — James Brady (@jbrady_ct) November 14, 2017

Are you talking about @BillClinton or #RoyMoore? Just curious because it’s not clear. — TejasEric (@TejasEric) November 15, 2017

Is this about Bill Clinton? Feels like it’s about Bill Clinton. https://t.co/5IbMw71Mez — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 14, 2017

