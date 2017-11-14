Roy Moore’s life Kayla is standing by her man. Unfortunately, she’s also standing on very shaky ground.

Earlier today, in an attempt to discredit Beverly Young Nelson, she shared this post on Facebook:

Roy Moore's wife has shared a Facebook post alleging the Old Hickory House restaurant did not open until 2001, so Beverly Young's whole story must be false. I've put a call into Gadsden's city hall to inquire about local business records. Meanwhile, do your thing, internet… pic.twitter.com/ZKpYvv2UXu — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 14, 2017

Keep in mind that she also shared a bogus story about a previous alleged victim being paid by WaPo https://t.co/PEoEBTNut2 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 14, 2017

The Old Hickory House pictured is one in Tucker, Georgia—not Gadsden. That's all I can offer 🙂 — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) November 14, 2017

Right, that's part of the theory. That they concocted a fake story using the GA store's dates in business. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 14, 2017

City directory confirms Ole Hickory House stood at 305 East Meighan Blvd in Gadsden in 1977. Site now has Rally’s. pic.twitter.com/5SG707uwJp — WilliamThornton (@billineastala) November 14, 2017

There we go. The 'Olde Hickory House' restaurant where Moore's 5th accuser said she worked *was* in operation in the late 70's. Moore's wife is circulating fake news that the restaurant opened in 2001 (see my TL earlier): https://t.co/bytgO9qaqL — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 14, 2017

And here's a newspaper ad for the restaurant, dated 1978. Moore's wife spreading false rumors about the restaurant not existing at that time is really not a good look for her husband's innocence: https://t.co/qem4yGKp6d — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 14, 2017

You want him to be guilty so bad. Whats sad is the reason why — Rossetti (@stejMikey) November 14, 2017

I spent hours trying to track down whether Moore's wife's claim re: the restaurant was true. If so, would've blown huge hole in Young's story. In fact, the claim was false. Be upset w/ the Moore's, not w/ me. I know exactly what you're suggesting, which is *actually* what's sad. https://t.co/oRqSxEiF9Z — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 14, 2017

Not sure what does this prove? The man is accused of sexual assault, not bad memory. It’s a political hit and all loose ends were tied up — KayZee (@KatyKayZee) November 14, 2017

It proves that his wife's defense is flailing and inaccurate. And a bunch of his supporters latched onto BS in a desperate attempt to discredit one of the multiple named accusers. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 14, 2017

Kayla Moore is on a roll:

Mrs. Moore is all over the fake news today. https://t.co/T7XOwTtW7p — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) November 14, 2017

This also happened:

So it looks a lot like that "letter" of 50 pastors supporting Roy Moore following the allegations was invented by Moore's wife https://t.co/uzmOuDsxMN — Banned from the Gadsden Mall (@HashtagGriswold) November 14, 2017

Also here is the link to the edited letter posted by Moore’s wife, implying those 53 pastors still support him.https://t.co/e7WNKveRhb — Jules (@jules_su) November 14, 2017

To be exact: she took an earlier list of pastors who endorsed Moore before the allegations, deleted three paragraphs and passed it off as a new one. — Banned from the Gadsden Mall (@HashtagGriswold) November 14, 2017

Roy Moore & his wife literally took an old letter of support by 53 pastors, and forged it to make it seem like he was still supported AFTER the allegations of sexual assault on minors came out. So far, multiple people named in the letter have demanded they be removed from it. — Jules (@jules_su) November 14, 2017

"The list that has recently circulated was evidently copied and pasted from the August endorsements without checking to see if I still endorsed Moore," one pastor said. — Banned from the Gadsden Mall (@HashtagGriswold) November 14, 2017

Yikes.

this seems unethical — Banned from the Gadsden Mall (@HashtagGriswold) November 14, 2017

If Kayla Moore was trying to make her husband look even shadier, well, mission accomplished.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.