Nancy Pelosi’s much-maligned interview last Sunday on “Meet the Press” in which she referred to Rep. John Conyers as a congressional “icon” has since evolved into this in a matter of days:

JUST IN: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi calls on Rep. John Conyers to resign following allegations of sexual harassment https://t.co/v1PTYOzTAk pic.twitter.com/Tfif7BifSJ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 30, 2017

Pelosi’s fast turnabout is what’s called…

Profiles in Pollinghttps://t.co/YURvW6kqPk — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 30, 2017

Bingo!

By "icon" I guess what she meant was the trash can icon — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 30, 2017

Ouch!

Does Pelosi want Conyers to leave before he has a chance to complete the House’s new mandatory sexual harassment training?

