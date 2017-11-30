Nancy Pelosi’s much-maligned interview last Sunday on “Meet the Press” in which she referred to Rep. John Conyers as a congressional “icon” has since evolved into this in a matter of days:

Pelosi’s fast turnabout is what’s called…

Trending

Bingo!

Ouch!

Does Pelosi want Conyers to leave before he has a chance to complete the House’s new mandatory sexual harassment training?

***

Related:

BREAKING: Rep. John Conyers hospitalized in Detroit for ‘stress-related illness’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: John ConyersNancy Pelosisexual harassment