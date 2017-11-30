Nancy Pelosi’s much-maligned interview last Sunday on “Meet the Press” in which she referred to Rep. John Conyers as a congressional “icon” has since evolved into this in a matter of days:
JUST IN: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi calls on Rep. John Conyers to resign following allegations of sexual harassment https://t.co/v1PTYOzTAk pic.twitter.com/Tfif7BifSJ
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 30, 2017
Pelosi’s fast turnabout is what’s called…
Profiles in Pollinghttps://t.co/YURvW6kqPk
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 30, 2017
Bingo!
By "icon" I guess what she meant was the trash can icon
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 30, 2017
Ouch!
Does Pelosi want Conyers to leave before he has a chance to complete the House’s new mandatory sexual harassment training?
***
