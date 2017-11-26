Nancy Pelosi was on the Sunday morning shows talking about John Conyers and gosh, guess what she said.

From NBC News:

John Conyers is an icon in our country. He has done a great deal to protect women – Violence Against Women Act, which the left – right-wing – is now quoting me as praising him for his work on that, and he did great work on that,” she added. “But the fact is, as John reviews his case, which he knows, which I don’t, I believe he will do the right thing.”

Conyers’ office recently confirmed issuing a settlement of $27,000 to a former staffer who says she was fired for resisting the congressman’s sexual advances. Conyers has acknowledged the payout, which he amounted to a severance package, but he denied the allegations about what it was for.

Funny how she’s suddenly concerned about due process, eh?

What happened to ‘believe women,’ Nancy?

When the supposed ‘party of women’ is defending a predator because of politics?

Gosh, thanks Nancy.

HA!

Roy says thanks too, Nancy.

Ugh, gross. But then again, they’ve been working overtime to protect Al Franken too.

Let’s not pretend Democrats haven’t always been giant hypocrites, folks.

