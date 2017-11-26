Nancy Pelosi was on the Sunday morning shows talking about John Conyers and gosh, guess what she said.

In an awkward interview, Nancy Pelosi defends Democratic congressman accused of harassment https://t.co/OBYR2KgvGG via @PoliticsInsider — AJ MacDonald Jr (@AJMacDonaldJr) November 26, 2017

From NBC News:

John Conyers is an icon in our country. He has done a great deal to protect women – Violence Against Women Act, which the left – right-wing – is now quoting me as praising him for his work on that, and he did great work on that,” she added. “But the fact is, as John reviews his case, which he knows, which I don’t, I believe he will do the right thing.” Conyers’ office recently confirmed issuing a settlement of $27,000 to a former staffer who says she was fired for resisting the congressman’s sexual advances. Conyers has acknowledged the payout, which he amounted to a severance package, but he denied the allegations about what it was for.

Funny how she’s suddenly concerned about due process, eh?

Nancy Pelosi has ways of shutting those whole wars on women down #MeToo pic.twitter.com/dUDM3LIPGL — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 26, 2017

What happened to ‘believe women,’ Nancy?

When Nancy Pelosi isn't even on your side in a case where the perp is 88 yrs old and in a safe seat, why on earth would you report sexual harassment? — Laura McGann (@lkmcgann) November 26, 2017

When the supposed ‘party of women’ is defending a predator because of politics?

Republicans for decades: let’s make Nancy Pelosi into a cartoonishly amoral bugaboo to attack Democrats Pelosi: lol hold my Cosmo — Sign Popehat's Yearbook (@Popehat) November 26, 2017

Gosh, thanks Nancy.

Nancy Pelosi just helped elect Roy Moore. https://t.co/oEymBf1Gzg — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) November 26, 2017

HA!

Roy says thanks too, Nancy.

Nancy Pelosi defend John Conyers: “John Conyers is an icon”. pic.twitter.com/gn3yrylR8Q — Based Monitored🎄🇺🇸 (@BasedMonitored) November 26, 2017

Ugh, gross. But then again, they’ve been working overtime to protect Al Franken too.

Let’s not pretend Democrats haven’t always been giant hypocrites, folks.

