As large areas of Texas continue to battle the horrible aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, offered prayers and praise for the people of the Lone Star State:

As we pray for those affected by #HurricaneHarvey, let us also honor all of the brave heroes and first responders. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/fsQyR06Zxf — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 28, 2017

Ivanka Trump’s sentiment received a fair amount of positive response, but it was buried in an avalanche of hate, ironically from many who accuse the Trumps of hate:

Maybe if your Dad spent money on saving Texas instead of building walls things there would go a little better! Greedy Trump family, no help! — Suzanne (@suzierebel) August 28, 2017

Kinda easy for you to say sitting in your mansion, sleeping in your $20,000 bed, and selling products you have manufactured in China. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 28, 2017

Prayers are useless against science, you know. This is what climate change will bring. And worse. https://t.co/w16LEtamx5 — Gail Dosik (@THEToughCookie) August 28, 2017

What are YOU personally doing to help? https://t.co/7Woo4OOgjI — OmnipotentKiwi 🌏 (@OmnipotentKiwi) August 28, 2017

i been trying to make champagne popsicles to send the "survivors" but keep messing up. what's the secret? why do they all look so poor? https://t.co/o3ufC7HPHf — Frederick Douglass (@HITEXECUTIVE) August 28, 2017

Some of those brave heroes are Mexicans! You and your father would never honor them! While we pray your father is spewing hate and lies! — KHOPE99 (@kimberlyhope99) August 28, 2017

Step up Ivanka! Get down there. Get your hands dirty! HELP PEOPLE! Your talk is cheap. Let's see some action. Now! — Dennis (@butchdink) August 28, 2017

Take that $$ pledged for the wall and use it to help Texas, but you won't be the one to tell Daddy this cause you are useless @IvankaTrump. https://t.co/bCWclIYVLJ — Amy Grimm (@AGRIMMONE) August 28, 2017

what the heck is your dad doing absolutely nothing, goes to camp david instead of staying at the White House shame on you — denise (@jacquetdenise) August 28, 2017

Too bad the [email protected] will must go to Houston and the families that are hurting instead of building hate. — Deej DeLorenzo (@Deejdelo) August 28, 2017

Don't let the negativity bum you out, princess. I'm sure you have on cute shoes. — Michael McLaughlin (@mp_mclaughlin) August 28, 2017

Mexico helped us with Katrina. They've offered to help now with Harvey. Still think a wall is a good idea? — Pat55 (@ThisIsPat55) August 28, 2017

Prayers aren't helping. If you want to impress us go to Houston and get your hands dirty and your feet wet. — Arcadia Doors (@outthisbitch) August 28, 2017

This is coming from someone who's never lifted a finger for anyone except maybe her middle to the working class and her sweatshop slaves… — Eric Schweig (@Sagganna1) August 28, 2017

You cannot makeup for your father's mistakes. Don't even try with words meant to pacify. Now…if you are able to #stoptrump please do — WakeUpLilSuzie (@SSueh2222) August 28, 2017

***

