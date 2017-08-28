Harvey has brought out the absolute best in people … and sadly the absolute worst as well. As we’ve been following the storm on Twitter, we have sadly come across far too many people using the hurricane as a means to make political statements and hate on those who disagree with them.

So we compiled the 10 worst tweets sent in from our followers, and here they are:

10. Rep. Pete King for attacking Cruz and Texas; be better, Pete.

Ted Cruz & Texas cohorts voted vs NY/NJ aid after Sandy but I'll vote 4 Harvey aid. NY wont abandon Texas. 1 bad turn doesnt deserve another — Rep. Pete King (@RepPeteKing) August 27, 2017

9. Because praying for people who disagree with you politically is a bad thing.

When you're about to tweet #prayfortexas but then you remember… pic.twitter.com/IzA9mAZlAH — GGFroste (@ImFroste) August 26, 2017

8. Obama would have stopped that evil ol ‘hurricane, right? Sorta like he stopped the oceans from rising?

How is that President Trump working out for you Houston? — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) August 27, 2017

7. So edgy.

To hell with Southerners! There! I said it! NY and MA started this country and were on the right side of history when TX and MS weren't! — K9 Unit (@browntailedhawk) August 27, 2017

6. Right? Because the first thing anyone is thinking about as Houston floods is how will women have abortions. Sure.

The best way to help Texans: Make a donation to Planned Parenthood Texas, Equality Texas or the Texas Democratic Party. — Mrs. Abbot Kinney (@MrsAbbotKinney) August 27, 2017

5. HA HA HA it’s hilarious when people we disagree with politically might die.

Ha.Ha. You Trump loving Rednecks deserved it. Screw Houston. #PrayForHouston — SeahawksRule12Gaming (@DavariGaming) August 27, 2017

4. And the Left wonders why they keep losing. Awful. All of these nonsensical tweets count as ONE btw.

Remember when you vote, the left wants you dead and are OK with resources being diverted from you in a crisis pic.twitter.com/gocKEGBH1S — PollySpin (@PollySpin) August 28, 2017

3. IT’S NOT A NATURAL DISASTER Y’ALL, evil white men made this happen. And hey, what better way to take a dig at God …

There are a lot of Christians in Texas, so any of you want to explain your god doing this? pic.twitter.com/7PXg2PpM6Z — Onision (@Onision) August 27, 2017

2. It’s like this group doesn’t know what the word ‘charitable’ or the word ‘humans’ mean.

And finally, in first place … (we had to use screenshots because Ken here was so put upon when karma caught up to him that he deleted his account):

‘Honorable’ mentions:

I REALLY do not give 2 shits if all of "The Republic of Texas" drowns. Their #racist #GOP has led the destruction of MY country. FUCK #TEXAS — Bruce Alan Beal (@ChiTownIndie) August 28, 2017

Stay classy, Lefties.

Editor’s note: We will continue to update this story as the day goes on because we all know the Left will outdo themselves with ugly. Stay tuned.

