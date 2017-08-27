Who are these people?

#GlobalWarming #HoustonFloods Trump is going to kill all of us if we do not get rid of him. https://t.co/WRPf5qZs5Y — Dr Kelly Sennholz (@MtnMD) August 27, 2017

Maybe Dr. Kelly Sennholz missed it, but millions of people in Houston are in serious danger from these flood waters … right now is probably not the best time to use them in an attempt to slam Trump.

Just thinkin’ out loud.

How in the hell are you a doctor of anything? Unhinged much? — Whiskey Pete (@PrivilegeMr) August 27, 2017

And here is a presumably white male who feels free verbally assaulting people. Wonder what he's like in real life? Hmm. Not good. Bad human. https://t.co/HbEbGd4TRD — Dr Kelly Sennholz (@MtnMD) August 27, 2017

She’s accusing Trump of trying to kill us all but HE’S the bad human. Alrighty then.

Dr. Kelly is proof that having an advanced degree isn't the same as possessing common sense. She is unhinged. https://t.co/55vDISyIwn — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) August 27, 2017

Dammit Jim, she’s a doctor! O.O

Because you know, hurricanes are racist.

Another tweet she thought using a hashtag people are following for news on a catastrophic flooding made sense using:

RepubliKlans LOVE this sadist. It's who they ARE. #HoustonFlood https://t.co/eFAedjsnOR — Dr Kelly Sennholz (@MtnMD) August 27, 2017

Classy. Because Republicans love watching people suffer in a flood.

Note, she has over 80k followers spewing this garbage.

Series of decisions made by trump,incl not staffing emerg mngmnt, will result in MANY deaths. DT's admin officially "Killer". #HoustonFlood https://t.co/lnHHRayjoV — Dr Kelly Sennholz (@MtnMD) August 27, 2017

Actually Trump has already made all resources possible available to those in the flood … unlike how Obama handled Sandy. But tell us more about evil Republicans.

When people started calling her out on this nonsense she accused them of being Russian bots.

yes, Trump caused the hurricane…you're worse than ridiculous… — G (@TCC_Grouchy) August 27, 2017

To compare to the Russian bots, here is just an abusive mean person with a twitter account. Doesn't know or care how he looks. See the diff? https://t.co/3vNBlWMc6o — Dr Kelly Sennholz (@MtnMD) August 27, 2017

We literally can’t even.

