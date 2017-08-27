As Hurricane Harvey bore down on Texas, flooding Houston in a catastrophic fashion, climate change cult leaders like Kate Aronoff were on Twitter reminding everyone that it’s not a natural disaster.
We can’t make this crap up.
See for yourself:
A reminder for the next few days: Hurricane Harvey is not a natural disaster
— Kate Aronoff (@KateAronoff) August 26, 2017
For whatever reason she seems to have deleted her follow-up tweets, but luckily someone grabbed them.
This is pure communist gold right here…. pic.twitter.com/uPprJpo9rM
— PapaSwamp (@PapaSwamp) August 26, 2017
Oh so CAPITALISM causes hurricanes, including Harvey.
Good to know.
of course, a bunch of oompa-loompas were out in the gulf stirring the water counter-clockwise really fast & blowing really hard, lol
— G (@TCC_Grouchy) August 27, 2017
So blame Willy Wonka.
Hey, seems legit.
Rare footage of them preparing their solution to make the water more volatile! pic.twitter.com/Ngtn5GdRvs
— J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) August 27, 2017
HA!
Global warming is the BS term used before you imbeciles came up with climate change. They are both laughable.
— Papa Bear E. Lee (@warrior5fdp) August 26, 2017
Wonder if she is watching the flooding in Houston … she really thinks man himself could cause such destruction? This is definitely another one of those ‘pull your head out of your arse before tweeting’ situations.
#TropicalStormHarvey could have been prevented if only you peasants had given most of your money to Obama & AlGore.https://t.co/bD0AjDvaak
— Freedom Fan (@TheFreedomFan) August 26, 2017
Freakin’ capitalistic Ooompa Loompas driving their SUVs around, using aerosol and not recycling.
That's one of the least educated tweets I've ever read
— Trace Jones (@CougarTrace) August 27, 2017
Stick around, we’re sure they won’t get any better.
— LibertyOrDeath1776 (@SXSWUTLOL) August 26, 2017
‘Nuff said.
If only we could go back to the days before climate change when storms were non-existent. The good ol days.
— M0ser (@TM0s41) August 26, 2017
Before Capitalism destroyed the climate.
Good times.
