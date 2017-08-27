As Hurricane Harvey bore down on Texas, flooding Houston in a catastrophic fashion, climate change cult leaders like Kate Aronoff were on Twitter reminding everyone that it’s not a natural disaster.

We can’t make this crap up.

See for yourself:

A reminder for the next few days: Hurricane Harvey is not a natural disaster — Kate Aronoff (@KateAronoff) August 26, 2017

For whatever reason she seems to have deleted her follow-up tweets, but luckily someone grabbed them.

This is pure communist gold right here…. pic.twitter.com/uPprJpo9rM — PapaSwamp (@PapaSwamp) August 26, 2017

Oh so CAPITALISM causes hurricanes, including Harvey.

Good to know.

of course, a bunch of oompa-loompas were out in the gulf stirring the water counter-clockwise really fast & blowing really hard, lol — G (@TCC_Grouchy) August 27, 2017

So blame Willy Wonka.

Hey, seems legit.

Rare footage of them preparing their solution to make the water more volatile! pic.twitter.com/Ngtn5GdRvs — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) August 27, 2017

HA!

Global warming is the BS term used before you imbeciles came up with climate change. They are both laughable. — Papa Bear E. Lee (@warrior5fdp) August 26, 2017

Wonder if she is watching the flooding in Houston … she really thinks man himself could cause such destruction? This is definitely another one of those ‘pull your head out of your arse before tweeting’ situations.

#TropicalStormHarvey could have been prevented if only you peasants had given most of your money to Obama & AlGore.https://t.co/bD0AjDvaak — Freedom Fan (@TheFreedomFan) August 26, 2017

Freakin’ capitalistic Ooompa Loompas driving their SUVs around, using aerosol and not recycling.

That's one of the least educated tweets I've ever read — Trace Jones (@CougarTrace) August 27, 2017

Stick around, we’re sure they won’t get any better.

‘Nuff said.

If only we could go back to the days before climate change when storms were non-existent. The good ol days. — M0ser (@TM0s41) August 26, 2017

Before Capitalism destroyed the climate.

Good times.

