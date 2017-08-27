You know when Cartoon Network is getting in on the mockery that the Social Justice Warrior ‘movement’ is totally out of hand.

Full transparency, this editor (a fully grown woman of 44 years of age) has always loved The Amazing World of Gumball.

Now she loves it EVEN MORE.

Watch:

*SPOILERS* BRO DID GUMBALL JUST BECOME A………..? THIS SHOW'S THIRD EYE IS FULLY OPENED WTF pic.twitter.com/XVRrZdTosM — Jay (@JayYTGamer) August 26, 2017

This truly WAS amazing.

Ha!

Bro this show low key smacks it has some of the best moments on tv lol — Patty Trills (@Pateradactle) August 26, 2017

See?! So while this editor is clearly biased to like the show, others totally dig it too.

And this little bit of SJW mockery makes it even BETTER.

STAY WOKE, GUMBALL — Charlie (@CwapTweeter) August 26, 2017

