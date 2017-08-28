A couple of quick requests have been made:

Watch this video of Chuck Todd interviewing Antifa supporter. Its terrifying. https://t.co/or6gmm3VKE — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 28, 2017

And…

Compare this to how the Tea Party was covered. https://t.co/tHA2cjBqis — Lee Doren (@LDoren) August 28, 2017

Er, yeah, this is simply amazing though unfortunately not very surprising:

Is "antifa" violence ethical? This author says yes — here's why https://t.co/FNkx7ha9sa pic.twitter.com/P0CdFBprNo — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 27, 2017

Transcript and video of Chuck Todd’s interview are here. Dartmouth historian, lecturer and author of a book about Antifa, Prof. Mark Bray, said that violence from the group is a self-defense measure:

You write that violence represents a “small though vital sliver of anti-fascist activity” and you mention that it’s not the only thing they’re up to. But what makes it so vital? Even if a group does not intend for that to be the way to go about it, if you’re organizing against violent fascists, being able to defend yourselves can unfortunately come in handy. The other part of it is looking at the broader historical trajectory of the rise of and fascism and Nazism in Europe, the liberal playbook for stopping the advance of fascism failed.

It sure didn’t look like “self-defense” last night.

This is embarrassing. Could @chucktodd be any more out of mainstream thought than by giving these crazy people air time? https://t.co/MCRd6u6f9w — lauren (@LilMissRightie) August 28, 2017

1. No.

2. Remove "antifa" and ask yourself the question a second time.

3. Again, the answer is no. Amazing how that works. https://t.co/xbfTNZpMcr — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) August 28, 2017

Is it because the author doesn't understand what the word "ethical" means? — Kurt Blake (@UprightBlake) August 28, 2017

Is the media legitimizing a terrorist organization because it furthers the narrative unethical? I say yes. https://t.co/2FKoFGoHaP — LifebytheCreek (@lifebythecreek) August 28, 2017

@NBCNews is endorsing and justifying violence.

These journalists need to be held personally accountant for the destruction of America. https://t.co/kWODZQu7d4 — AltRightCoast (@DispossessedGoy) August 28, 2017

Chuck Todd- Antifa helped POTUS make his argument of "both sides." Chuck, they didn't "help." He was literally talking about them. https://t.co/or6gmm3VKE — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 28, 2017

No, it's criminal, you fucking dipshits. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 28, 2017

You've always been in the tank for the left. You'll always be in the tank for the left. Imagine this interview w/the Tea Party. "Unbiased" 🙄 — Damian Karras (@joeschmo1616) August 28, 2017

Y'all have lost the plot; endorsing violence is never the answer — Kevin (@White_GoodmanKD) August 28, 2017

Chuck Todd will give an Antifa apologist 12 minutes to make his case. What he won't do is show videos today of journalists being assaulted https://t.co/kyPBeUClFH — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 28, 2017

We’re now back to the “peace through violence” spin that the media’s happy to help out with.

