Members of Antifa Berkeley haver turned violent — shocking, we know — with the black-clad protesters shouting, “This is for Charlottesville” as they take over Martin Luther King Jr. park. Police have reportedly retreated, at least for now:
The park has been completely taken over by #antifa. #berkeley police struggling to figure out what to do. Tear gas didn't work.
— Lizzie Johnson (@lizziejohnsonnn) August 27, 2017
Antifa chase cops out of MLK plaza in Berkeley. Police fire teargas. pic.twitter.com/tz5kQWFWD0
— Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) August 27, 2017
They’re even attacking journalists:
Black Block gathers in a corner if Civic Center Park, doesn't want to be photographed apparently. pic.twitter.com/iX2hNjED5i
— Michael Cabanatuan (@ctuan) August 27, 2017
"Take his camera, take his phone," they are shouting at a journalist. #berkeley pic.twitter.com/hvsQ5eXalE
— Lizzie Johnson (@lizziejohnsonnn) August 27, 2017
But Antifa’s preferred target is Trump supporters:
#MAGA hat burned in Berkeley. pic.twitter.com/WIW7zfvIb3
— Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) August 27, 2017
Surreal hearing people yell "non violence" while pummeling an unarmed man trying to escape. pic.twitter.com/bhBspEm3tp
— 🐝John Sepulvado🐝 (@JohnLGC) August 27, 2017
Another man being chased out of #Berkeley pic.twitter.com/q4Ezf2LCYX
— Lizzie Johnson (@lizziejohnsonnn) August 27, 2017
Antifa brutally chase & beat an allged Nazi. #BerkeleyProtest pic.twitter.com/AiCR0AXaqk
— Darwin BondGraham (@DarwinBondGraha) August 27, 2017
Crowd extremely volatile. Police scattered. #ANTIFA everywhere. Scuffles all over. Police in masks, fingers on triggers. #berkeley @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/vUiy6Whzsa
— Steve Patterson (@PattersonNBC) August 27, 2017
Antifa beat down apparent alt-righter. pic.twitter.com/WVdDJqLKmA
— Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) August 27, 2017
Antifa crowd shouting: "this is for Charlottesville" #berkeley #mlkpark pic.twitter.com/DG3WBz6pZB
— Berkeleyside (@berkeleyside) August 27, 2017
Clip is from live chopper feed by @kcranews in #Berkeley. No cops seen, this is #Antifa. https://t.co/vQHUculNTX pic.twitter.com/AJvowKzbev
— Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) August 27, 2017
Police rush in near the park and start tossing smoke grenades. This video gets hectic. pic.twitter.com/6QjXxo1Gde
— Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) August 27, 2017
Someone dives on top of another guy being beaten by Antifa, begging them to stop, fleeing behind police lines. Intra-left blows exchanged. pic.twitter.com/bz2zFEB25j
— Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) August 27, 2017
One by one, Trumpers are chased out of the park in Berkeley by counter-protesters and with a police escort. pic.twitter.com/7Cjnpnj3Qm
— Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) August 27, 2017
