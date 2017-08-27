Members of Antifa Berkeley haver turned violent — shocking, we know — with the black-clad protesters shouting, “This is for Charlottesville” as they take over Martin Luther King Jr. park. Police have reportedly retreated, at least for now:

The park has been completely taken over by #antifa. #berkeley police struggling to figure out what to do. Tear gas didn't work. — Lizzie Johnson (@lizziejohnsonnn) August 27, 2017

Antifa chase cops out of MLK plaza in Berkeley. Police fire teargas. pic.twitter.com/tz5kQWFWD0 — Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) August 27, 2017

They’re even attacking journalists:

Black Block gathers in a corner if Civic Center Park, doesn't want to be photographed apparently. pic.twitter.com/iX2hNjED5i — Michael Cabanatuan (@ctuan) August 27, 2017

"Take his camera, take his phone," they are shouting at a journalist. #berkeley pic.twitter.com/hvsQ5eXalE — Lizzie Johnson (@lizziejohnsonnn) August 27, 2017

But Antifa’s preferred target is Trump supporters:

Surreal hearing people yell "non violence" while pummeling an unarmed man trying to escape. pic.twitter.com/bhBspEm3tp — 🐝John Sepulvado🐝 (@JohnLGC) August 27, 2017

Another man being chased out of #Berkeley pic.twitter.com/q4Ezf2LCYX — Lizzie Johnson (@lizziejohnsonnn) August 27, 2017

Antifa brutally chase & beat an allged Nazi. #BerkeleyProtest pic.twitter.com/AiCR0AXaqk — Darwin BondGraham (@DarwinBondGraha) August 27, 2017

Antifa beat down apparent alt-righter. pic.twitter.com/WVdDJqLKmA — Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) August 27, 2017

Police rush in near the park and start tossing smoke grenades. This video gets hectic. pic.twitter.com/6QjXxo1Gde — Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) August 27, 2017

Someone dives on top of another guy being beaten by Antifa, begging them to stop, fleeing behind police lines. Intra-left blows exchanged. pic.twitter.com/bz2zFEB25j — Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) August 27, 2017

One by one, Trumpers are chased out of the park in Berkeley by counter-protesters and with a police escort. pic.twitter.com/7Cjnpnj3Qm — Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) August 27, 2017

