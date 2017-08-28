Tell us more about how AntiFa is a peaceful movement, Lefties.

The brave men of #Antifa attack the enemy… pic.twitter.com/49FWD7Ncrp — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 28, 2017

Would seem this man attacked from the back – super brave.

Especially with that ‘no hate’ sign in the background.

I can finally see how #antifa really lives up to the comparisons of the young men that invaded Normandy. So similar.https://t.co/Ep4jYpyS6L — Vern Demerest (@TxAv8r) August 28, 2017

Just like those combat vets fighting the Nazis, yup. *eye roll*

Just like Normandy. 🙄 — Timstagram (@TimothyRyans) August 28, 2017

JUST like it.

Antifa, the Neo Neo-Nazis. — Michael Kuzmanovski (@MichaelKuzmanov) August 28, 2017

That may actually be their new official name.

Love the no hate sign they are carrying while attacking someone — mike b. (@themadcleanone) August 28, 2017

While they physically attack someone … but we thought Mother Jones said it was peaceful?

And speaking of peaceful:

Huh.

What a contrast.

