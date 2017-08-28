Tell us more about how AntiFa is a peaceful movement, Lefties.
The brave men of #Antifa attack the enemy… pic.twitter.com/49FWD7Ncrp
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 28, 2017
Would seem this man attacked from the back – super brave.
Especially with that ‘no hate’ sign in the background.
I can finally see how #antifa really lives up to the comparisons of the young men that invaded Normandy. So similar.https://t.co/Ep4jYpyS6L
— Vern Demerest (@TxAv8r) August 28, 2017
Just like those combat vets fighting the Nazis, yup. *eye roll*
Just like Normandy. 🙄
— Timstagram (@TimothyRyans) August 28, 2017
JUST like it.
Antifa, the Neo Neo-Nazis.
— Michael Kuzmanovski (@MichaelKuzmanov) August 28, 2017
That may actually be their new official name.
Love the no hate sign they are carrying while attacking someone
— mike b. (@themadcleanone) August 28, 2017
While they physically attack someone … but we thought Mother Jones said it was peaceful?
And speaking of peaceful:
#Antifa pic.twitter.com/SquwPa9rCZ
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 28, 2017
Huh.
Meanwhile: pic.twitter.com/kld8Gtavdi
— Politically agnostic (@joeleyare) August 28, 2017
What a contrast.
