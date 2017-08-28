Tell us more about how AntiFa is a peaceful movement, Lefties.

Would seem this man attacked from the back – super brave.

Especially with that ‘no hate’ sign in the background.

Just like those combat vets fighting the Nazis, yup. *eye roll*

JUST like it.

That may actually be their new official name.

While they physically attack someone … but we thought Mother Jones said it was peaceful?

And speaking of peaceful:

Huh.

What a contrast.

