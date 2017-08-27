As Twitchy readers know, Ben Rhodes took to Twitter to justify the many pardons of Obama after Trump pardoned Arpaio. In case you forgot his smug, sanctimonious tweet (or tried to wipe it from your mind), we have it here:

Obama used his pardon and commutation power to give a second chance to people who deserved empathy, not racists who showed none. https://t.co/KXhBQk5MHu — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 26, 2017

Criminals who deserved empathy.

Fascinating.

A murderous bomber, a traitor, and countless drug dealers and terrorists. You're either a heinous liar or an idiot, and you're not an idiot. https://t.co/DNdC9FflLO — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 26, 2017

BAM.

C’mon James, murderous bombers, traitors (who think they’re chicks), drug dealers and terrorists deserve empathy … right?

Some of who used their pardon as a one way ticket back into prison. Good job, Obama! 👎🏻 — CarolDePoe (@SouthernDiva) August 26, 2017

This is true, many of these souls who needed empathy broke the law and landed their asses right back in jail.

But tell us more about how RAD Obama’s pardons were, Ben.

@themanfronUNCLE @brhodes so Donald gets a pass on doing worse – two wrongs make it right — Moneesh (@moneeshbakshi) August 27, 2017

Don’t you LOVE how the Left is accusing James of ‘whataboutism’ here? Dude missed the point:

Wait, pardoning a guy for a contempt charge is worse than a guy that committed acts of sedition? — RoadBeer McAllister (@themanfronUNCLE) August 27, 2017

Any pardon Trump makes will ALWAYS be worse than the pardons their hero Obama made.

Three words: Oscar Lopez Rivera. — Contrarian (@contrarian11) August 27, 2017

How quickly they forget Oscar.

Yes, "a murderous bomber, a traitor, and countless drug dealers and (gitmo) terrorists". In other words, Obama's base. — Kilroy Report (@kilroyreport) August 27, 2017

Aaaaand curtain.

