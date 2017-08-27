Keith Olbermann has been on a ROLL over the past couple of days, tweeting all sorts of profanity and statements that would get Conservatives or people with no blue checkmarks absolutely suspended.

Take a gander:

Yikes. Seems Keith’s favorite word rhymes with duck. One in particular got the attention of Conservative, Stacey Dash:

Trending

Stacey Dash (or an intern) called Maxine Waters a ‘media buffoon’ and the social outrage was INTENSE … Keith can literally call the president a Nazi and tell him to go f*ck himself and nada.

Such is the life of a Conservative.

If you disagree with them you DESERVE to be attacked. Duh.

Here and always.

And if we point out those standards, we’re racists, sexists, homophobes, Islamaphobes, unicornphobes …

Really, that’s what it boils down to – a GROSS and obvious double standard.

Related:

MAD DOG Jenna Jameson slams the ACLU, triggers gaggle of SJW millennial men (makes one cry!)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Keith OlbermannMaxine Watersstacey dash