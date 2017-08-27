Keith Olbermann has been on a ROLL over the past couple of days, tweeting all sorts of profanity and statements that would get Conservatives or people with no blue checkmarks absolutely suspended.
Take a gander:
A day in the life of Keith Olbermann..imagine being filled with this much hatred. pic.twitter.com/nyPIhPjEYY
— Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) August 27, 2017
Yikes. Seems Keith’s favorite word rhymes with duck. One in particular got the attention of Conservative, Stacey Dash:
You and @Potus can go fuck yourselves, you racist Nazi fucks. https://t.co/zWxy3BceoU
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 26, 2017
And people are upset at me? You can say this and no fake social outrage?
— Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) August 26, 2017
Stacey Dash (or an intern) called Maxine Waters a ‘media buffoon’ and the social outrage was INTENSE … Keith can literally call the president a Nazi and tell him to go f*ck himself and nada.
Such is the life of a Conservative.
Duh. It's ok for them to spit out hate speach. Because they "love all". Such a joke.
— Matt Flora (@therealChewsef) August 26, 2017
If you disagree with them you DESERVE to be attacked. Duh.
The left double standard at work here
— Dr Dena (@denasmiaic) August 27, 2017
Here and always.
This is the liberals M.O.
Yelling, and insulting people distracts from their failures
— Derrick Burnette (@dpburnette) August 26, 2017
And if we point out those standards, we’re racists, sexists, homophobes, Islamaphobes, unicornphobes …
Hint: double standard.
But- you can sleep at night. They cant 😱
— Who'sYourDaddyNow??! (@DaphneBF1964) August 27, 2017
Really, that’s what it boils down to – a GROSS and obvious double standard.
Related:
MAD DOG Jenna Jameson slams the ACLU, triggers gaggle of SJW millennial men (makes one cry!)