Keith Olbermann has been on a ROLL over the past couple of days, tweeting all sorts of profanity and statements that would get Conservatives or people with no blue checkmarks absolutely suspended.

Take a gander:

A day in the life of Keith Olbermann..imagine being filled with this much hatred. pic.twitter.com/nyPIhPjEYY — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) August 27, 2017

Yikes. Seems Keith’s favorite word rhymes with duck. One in particular got the attention of Conservative, Stacey Dash:

You and @Potus can go fuck yourselves, you racist Nazi fucks. https://t.co/zWxy3BceoU — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 26, 2017

And people are upset at me? You can say this and no fake social outrage? — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) August 26, 2017

Stacey Dash (or an intern) called Maxine Waters a ‘media buffoon’ and the social outrage was INTENSE … Keith can literally call the president a Nazi and tell him to go f*ck himself and nada.

Such is the life of a Conservative.

Duh. It's ok for them to spit out hate speach. Because they "love all". Such a joke. — Matt Flora (@therealChewsef) August 26, 2017

If you disagree with them you DESERVE to be attacked. Duh.

The left double standard at work here — Dr Dena (@denasmiaic) August 27, 2017

Here and always.

This is the liberals M.O. Yelling, and insulting people distracts from their failures — Derrick Burnette (@dpburnette) August 26, 2017

And if we point out those standards, we’re racists, sexists, homophobes, Islamaphobes, unicornphobes …

Hint: double standard.

But- you can sleep at night. They cant 😱 — Who'sYourDaddyNow??! (@DaphneBF1964) August 27, 2017

Really, that’s what it boils down to – a GROSS and obvious double standard.

