Like many sane, normal-minded Americans, Jenna Jameson was shocked at the insanity of the ACLU apologizing for using a photo of a white child with an American flag; they even thanked their equally insane followers for keeping them in check with their white privilege.

And per usual, Jenna tweeting about anything the least bit right-minded brought out the dregs, only this time they were mainly youngish, millennial SJW men:

Huh?

Ha!

Because wanting separate bathrooms for men and women is sexist … or something.

And speaking of sexist, anytime Jenna gets into these debates these same tolerant LEFTIST men go after her:

Sit down, hater.

But no, he tried again:

Dude should’a just walked away.

Whatever Leonard tweeted he deleted it, and probably cried a little.

‘Nuff said.

