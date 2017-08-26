Yesterday President Trump pardoned former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, and Ben Rhodes, former deputy national security adviser to Barack Obama, went into full flack mode:

Obama used his pardon and commutation power to give a second chance to people who deserved empathy, not racists who showed none. https://t.co/KXhBQk5MHu — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 26, 2017

Nice try, but a lot of people remember things differently:

You really should shut the eff up. Idiocies like these make people like me reluctantly defend Trump.

Here's Oscar Lopez-Rivera: pic.twitter.com/Vsfzy5xyYu — Joel Engel (@joelengel) August 26, 2017

Traitors deserve "empathy". Says all that needs to be said about Obama. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) August 26, 2017

When you pardon Bradley Manning, you get to sit down and never talk about pardons again. https://t.co/RLyL9Ep5lG — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 26, 2017

Obama commuted the sentence of a FALN terrorist, Ben. https://t.co/ywWCdykme2 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) August 26, 2017

After the slime Obama pardoned, there should be NO outrage at Joe's pardon but… hey….whatever helps you sleep at night — Debbie M (@debster7301) August 26, 2017

This guy wrote this on purpose and the media will not say a word about it https://t.co/QXCciXWYqi — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 26, 2017

That is stunningly dense

Even for you#Manning was a traitor

Who gave our national secrets Away https://t.co/VpP7WAnMkU — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) August 26, 2017

Silly peasants only crack dealers, Puerto Rican terrorist and traitors deserve second chances. Not sheriffs in #Arizona. https://t.co/8VuH0UnTMc — Jason Kost (@KostJason) August 26, 2017

Tell it to all the American allies @xychelsea put in danger. https://t.co/Pzy57UVq6X — Jamie Kirchick 🌹 (@jkirchick) August 26, 2017

Oscar Lopez Rivera is an unrepentant terrorist. But keep this self-righteous, delusional shtick going. https://t.co/RTQnZHcJ2E — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) August 26, 2017

Arpaio's an asshole.

I mean, he's no terrorist or traitor though so I could see where he's undeserving a pardon in your eyes. https://t.co/xRaDjDR8iH — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) August 26, 2017

We can always count on you to remind us how we got here. https://t.co/Bi6m0hXVR0 — BT (@back_ttys) August 26, 2017

"I know Trump pardoning Arpaio is dusgusting, but don't forget Obama pardoned a terrorist and a traitor." – Ben Rhodes helping — BT (@back_ttys) August 26, 2017

The liberal bottom line on all this is quite simple:

Obama pardon good. Trump pardon bad. https://t.co/jjI2Pge3xN — Small Thunderdog (@smallthunderdog) August 26, 2017

Bingo.

