Breaking news to report this rather busy Friday night: President Trump has just pardoned former Maricopa Sheriff Joe Arpaio:

Trump issues his first presidential pardon of former Maricopa Sheriff Joe Arpaio pic.twitter.com/WDoRLRmWoj — Justin Sink (@justinsink) August 26, 2017

Making Friday night news dumps great again!

That didn't take long. 8:01 pm on an August Friday, President Trump issues a pardon for Sheriff Joe Arpaio. — John Hendel (@JohnHendel) August 26, 2017

