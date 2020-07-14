The CEO of Goya Foods refusing to apologize for praising President Trump’s handling of the economy has hit the Resistance hard. And this tweet from Ivanka Trump won’t lessen the triggering from the Left:

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

You’d have to chug down a few cans of Goya beans and rice to wash down the fury that tweet churned up.

Why is a senior White House official endorsing a food product? — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 15, 2020

had it with anyone who EVER defends this woman or puts her as the "sane" one in this family. what a repulsive trolling of the people. also (in the SEA of illegal shit this family does) is this even ethically ok or legal?? https://t.co/M8GJajHlGS — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 15, 2020

Illegally endorsing a product — Austin Corona (@austincorona1) July 15, 2020

And that’s just a tiny sampling.

I think we'll buy even more. Thanks for the reminder. #BuyGoyaFoods #Trump2020 — QueenOfScott 🇺🇸 (@QueenOfScott) July 15, 2020

Time will tell how the “silent majority” affects Goya’s bottom line.

***

