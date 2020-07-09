We all know how hard it can be to shop these days. Between the companies which support the ”wrong” politicians, the brands that improperly or incorrectly signaled for social causes — to say nothing of the profoundly HATEFUL logos — it is near impossible to buy groceries these days without a foldout flow chart, 3 highlighters, and a slide rule!

(Hit voice recorder: ”Note to self – create a phone app that customers can scan a bar code and see the political stance of the company.”)

Today that task becomes more difficult, as the President of Goya Foods, Bob Unanue, had some words to say about President Trump. They were glowing words, saying that ”We are all blessed to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder.”

So in this new era, where our news cycles have been filled for weeks with people calling out for unity and understanding of others, we see the reaction to this press conference today:

Red-faced outrage, and calls to boycott the company, of course.

I will never buy Goya again. Ever. https://t.co/tiaW2yHsY3 — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) July 9, 2020

I loved you so much pic.twitter.com/8wjoUcvsxF — Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) July 9, 2020

But then…

A Latin-America company, named after a Jewish word, used to describe gentiles.

I'm not exactly sure which group I am supposed to be intolerant of here.

Maybe @ZaraRahim can give us a ruling on the matter. — Brad Slager: aka Wuhan Solo (@MartiniShark) July 9, 2020

Doesn’t matter, we all must stop buying these products of hate!

I’m hurt in my heart fam! — Camilla Blackett (@camillard) July 9, 2020

I’m calling my Abuela about Goya this is too much. — Eliel Cruz (@elielcruz) July 9, 2020

These all sound like rational reactions.

A live look at me looking at my pantry full of Goya products pic.twitter.com/FTsgpmw17t — Willy Whitelaw (@whitelaw827) July 9, 2020

Okay, okay — maybe not ”all”.

Of course this knee-jerk reaction does carry potential problems itself.

So you aren't into the "coexist" stuff much are ya? — NavyMojo (@NavyMojo) July 9, 2020

So it's ok to cancel Hispanics now? — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) July 9, 2020

Whoops! Well you see, Trump was involved, and that takes priority over anything else a company might do. So yes, Goya is cancelled, and if you need to support a racist company you can just go cry into your cup of coquito.

Let’s face it, it is not like the company ever did anything good for the community.

Okay well sure, there was that one time.

Okay, but they said nice things about Trump! Those Bastardos!

Me accepting that I can no longer support Goya or their adobo and sofrito pic.twitter.com/fzm2gkwTgu — SortaRican (@juliannamirra) July 9, 2020

We believe this was a far more accurate tweet than intended. Hearing all of this outcry today was exactly like a toddler being told they would have to go without something beloved.