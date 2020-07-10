Yesterday we told you about the Left’s latest cancellation effort, which is to boycott Goya Foods after the company’s CEO praised President Trump.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was those who indicated that Goya Foods would be added to her “don’t buy their products” list for the crime of having a CEO that doesn’t hate Trump.

Charles Payne wasn’t having any of that today, and it took him under two minutes to deliver a perfect reality check:

A pox on them all! Time to cancel AOC , Castro and all the other ignorant asswipes that like to cancel good people! #EnoughIsEnough #TheMoreYouKnow pic.twitter.com/D1Ilgq1j90 — Karli Q ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@KarluskaP) July 10, 2020

Bingo!

Once again Charles Payne nails it perfectly. No worries Bob Unanue @GoyaFoods, we conservatives are generous with our support & we have your back. https://t.co/yGVuu45G61 — Christy Dunford (@ronnie122090) July 10, 2020

Tell it Charles Payne!!! Good for you! #StickitAOC — DeplorableBecca (@Rebecca45808826) July 10, 2020

@AmericaNewsroom HOORAY FOR @cvpayne I LOVED YOU BEFORE! I LOVE YOU EVEN MORE NOW!! GO @goya GOD BLESS YOU CHARLES!! ❤️🇺🇸👍❤️🇺🇸👍❤️🇺🇸👍❤️ pic.twitter.com/6jUji3LhCP — TrumpGirl 🌵#OBAMAGATE (@TrumpGi74844403) July 10, 2020

Wow, never sent Charles Payne so fired up as he is right now on Fox. Lighting up AOC & the rest of the leftist idiots for their attack on Goya. Go Charles!!! — LeftistsAreLunatics (@republic_strong) July 10, 2020