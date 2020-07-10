Yesterday we told you about the Left’s latest cancellation effort, which is to boycott Goya Foods after the company’s CEO praised President Trump.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was those who indicated that Goya Foods would be added to her “don’t buy their products” list for the crime of having a CEO that doesn’t hate Trump.

Charles Payne wasn’t having any of that today, and it took him under two minutes to deliver a perfect reality check:

Bingo!

Trending

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCcharles payneGoya FoodsRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez