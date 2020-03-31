As we’ve pointed out repeatedly in the last few days and weeks, a sizable segment of the U.S. media has been more than happy to draw coronavirus outbreak comparisons between the U.S. and China without adding a disclaimer that the numbers from the latter can’t be trusted (China all but admitted as much this week). Examples of the media automatically believing China’s initial claims can be seen here and here and here — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

During President Trump’s Tuesday evening coronavirus briefing, Dr. Deborah Birx, in a very polite way, reminded everybody — especially the media — that China lied from the outset. At that point the World Health Organization believed China’s claims, and other nations initially followed the WHO’s guidelines based on those claims.

This is a real narrative-buster, which is why the media won’t exactly be featuring Birx’s response here:

We’re only guessing that the MSM will avert their eyes and ears and keep reporting China’s initial numbers as total fact.

To say many “journalists” and media outlets haven’t exactly covered themselves in glory lately would be an understatement.

