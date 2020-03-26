Holy f***. Did China write this tweet?

With Italy in dire need of medical equipment, an economic superpower stepped in to help. No, not the United States. It was China. As the U.S. struggles to stem the coronavirus, China positions itself as global leader https://t.co/PVCGozwEfF via @nbcnews — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) March 26, 2020

This is like thanking the arsonist after he started the fire and then waited until the fire was out of control to call the fire department and then once the fire department arrived he stood in the way of the trucks and then after the house burned down he handed the homeless family a cookie:

Sorry Ken, but China torching the entire neighborhood and then lending a couple of fire extinguishers to fight the inferno — does not equal "leadership." https://t.co/8R5htAF8dX — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) March 26, 2020

WE ARE WHERE WE ARE BECAUSE OF CHINA, KEN:

"To be sure, there is broad consensus among health experts that China’s initial efforts to cover up the virus outbreak fueled what has become a global contagion." https://t.co/WZ6xGHtoNO — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 26, 2020

Also, as we reported earlier, the tests China sold to Spain and the Czech Republic DO NOT WORK:

You people are so pathetic with your open cheering for America's greatest enemy: China Also: Spain says the coronavirus tests it bought from China only work 30% of the time: https://t.co/1QojrWzPjc https://t.co/v1y0CbGWXM — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 26, 2020

We’re going to predict that Ken’s tweet will not age well. AT ALL:

Oh, and nurses in NYC are wearing trash bags but we have extras?