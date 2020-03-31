Take a bow, U.S. media. Did anyone in America know China wasn’t even reporting asymptomatic coronavirus cases in their official numbers?

China will report asymptomatic coronavirus cases in its official daily tally, officials say.@janisfrayer has the latest.https://t.co/LjDeV4EjtG — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 31, 2020

We’ll ask it again: THEY WERE NOT DOING THIS BEFORE?

Official #Coronavirus figures in #China will also include confirmed asymptomatic cases starting from tomorrow. I don't know if these will be backdated to include such cases from before, which could mean a sudden jump in China's infection numbers, or if it means new infections? — Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) March 31, 2020

WTF is the REAL number then?

China reports it has 1,541 asymptomatic coronavirus cases. The country’s total number of cases is more than 81,000 though the majority have recovered.

(China does not classify those who test positive for the virus without symptoms as confirmed cases) https://t.co/N5TshowGXp — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) March 31, 2020

More here:

#China to include updates on asymptomatic cases at daily #coronavirus briefing from Apr 1, state media quotes National Health Commission as saying. (Beijing under fire for not counting these cases in its total number.) https://t.co/eg5KKAWrug — Eunice Yoon (@onlyyoontv) March 31, 2020

#China Premier Li Keqiang pushes local governments to focus efforts to monitor, track, isolate and treat asymptomatic cases at #coronavirus meeting Monday. State Council posts statement saying the move should minimize loopholes in epidemic control work. https://t.co/DX6f6HHgKi — Eunice Yoon (@onlyyoontv) March 31, 2020

#China health authority posts Q&A online saying asymptomatic cases observed total 1,541 incl. 205 who traveled from overseas. NHC says these asymptomatic cases can infect others but it’s unclear how infectious, for how long, and how #coronavirus transmits. https://t.co/slvoH38wYv — Eunice Yoon (@onlyyoontv) March 31, 2020

And this is WAY too late:

🚨BREAKING: At long last, China now coming clean that on suppressing asymptomatic 🧪positive #COVID19 for too long— 🇨🇳 will now finally (⚠️after 3 months delay!) start reporting the asymptomatic lab🧪 positive cases & start its contact tracing! Twitter public pressure victory?🙏 https://t.co/ruZkg6oT75 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 31, 2020

***