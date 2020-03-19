Today, NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons reminded us today who the real enemy is in the war on COVID19: the Western World, particularly America.

Watch and learn:

If only we could be more like China, you guys. Instead, we’re the aggressors, threatening China and the rest of Asia with the possibility of reinfection. How dare we?!

It’s just gross.

