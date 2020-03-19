Is this real life? Honestly, how did we get to a point where crap like this from the New York Times is remotely acceptable?

“The fear and suspicion directed at China in the devastating early days of the coronavirus outbreak have made a 180-degree turn: It is the West that now frightens Asia and the rest of the world.” https://t.co/iSwdDU86IQ — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) March 19, 2020

Damien Cave and Tiffany May teamed up to write this. It took two people pooling their collective brainpower to vomit up this blatant ChiCom propaganda:

With Italy, Spain and the United States surging in contagion, many countries in Asia that suffered through the pandemic first seem to have wrestled it into submission, particularly China — and are now fighting to protect against a new wave of infection from outside. … The reversal of fortune would have been unimaginable a week ago. At the time, China was the outbreak’s global epicenter, with people dying by the hundreds each day. But on Thursday, it reported no new local cases for the first time since the outbreak began. Its uncompromising response — locking down cities, shutting factories, testing thousands — seems to have brought China’s contagion under control. Now the pandemic that originated in China is migrating and starting to recirculate. Across Asia, where Singapore, Taiwan and South Korea successfully grappled with the virus early, alongside China, there is a growing sense of fear and dismay. Much of the region looks west and asks: We’re getting it right — why can’t you?

That OAN reporter botched her dumb question but here again – there is an active campaign in our media to absolve China of culpability – and this is a perfect example. https://t.co/GCn3eQndKe — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2020

This is as close as the article gets to acknowledging the Chinese government’s willful deception:

Beijing has retaliated by falsely suggesting that the virus started with American troops, while portraying itself as a heroic warrior against the contagion and a model for the world.

The New York Times is evidently more than willing to help the Chinese government portray itself as a heroic warrior against the contagion and a model for the world

Especially in China and the Chinese diaspora, there is a growing demand for recognition of the hard work and sacrifices that tamed the outbreak, and a desire to tell the world what has gone right and wrong, and why.

We can’t even right now. Can you?

“A new wave of contagion” is the exact language PRC is using. pic.twitter.com/AhJgIwV0Zn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2020

“Akshully the United States is the real virus” — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2020

The hell is this? — Uncredentialed (@uncredentialed) March 19, 2020

It’s becoming pretty obvious at this point:

China owns you. — Take precautions against the China virus (@jtLOL) March 19, 2020

Hope it was worth your souls, New York Times.

China literally spends billions on its foreign propaganda efforts, it doesn’t need NYT to try to gaslight the American public. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) March 19, 2020

This is the worst sort of PRC-led gaslighting. The Japanese were in mid-January aware that the PRC was lying and misleading everyone over what was happening. You should be ashamed and embarrassed. — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) March 19, 2020

