David Frum Announces Misguided Quest to Rehabilitate the Reputation of One of America's Worst Presidents

Coucy
Coucy  |  8:00 PM on January 27, 2024
AP Photo/File

David Frum, current senior editor for 'The Atlantic' and former speechwriter for George W. Bush, is no stranger to our digital pages. While every once in a while there is reason give Frum a clap on the back for a job well done, for the most part Frum operates as one of the many reliable producers of bad and poorly thought out takes on Twitter. And since today is a day ending in Y David Frum has once again graced us with one of his legendarily terrible takes... a cri de cœur for the 'uncancelling' of Woodrow Wilson to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the death of the late President. 

Uhuh... should we condemn Wilson or save 'what's valuable' huh? The question on everyone's lips seems to be what value there is to save when it comes to Wilson.

Woodrow Wilson was an incredibly racist person. You state how should we reflect on men and women of the past who held contemptible views? Well, that’s easy, be honest about who they were and not attempt to rewrite history. There were many white Americans at the time who were not racist, many who actually fought to end discrimination, Wilson sought to uphold it. Under his administration he segregated federal offices, held views that were sympathetic to white supremacy, and was a proponent of Jim Crow laws.

Yeah, Wilson was a swell guy. You can really see why David Frum was drawn to the subject matters, we guess.

But you know... other than that. All in all nobody seems to be surprised that this is a hill that Frum has decided to die on.

Our money is on 'Tony Montana' level of high.

Frum will doubtless put Robert Caro to shame with his in depth breakdowns attempting to rehabilitate the reputations of former US Presidents!

There are some people who really don't deserve a reputational cleansing and rehabilitation. This isn't a question of cancel culture and no one thinks we should forget the legacy of Woodrow Wilson, far from it! We should all remember him for the virulent racist that he was, the power hungry President who's responsible for many of the issues with centralization of power within the Federal government rather than the state governments that we deal with to this very day. Wilson was everything that was and is wrong with the Democratic Party embodied into one man... and this doesn't even get in to his wife Edith who hijacked the Presidency when her husband was too ill to continue doing his job effectively. 

Hey, does that remind you of any President we know?!

***

